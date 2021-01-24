Sometimes a craving for chocolate hits and your only option is to satisfy that desire with something indulgently delicious like a warm brownie or chocolate chip cookie. One food group that never fails to spark joy in the hearts of chocolate lovers is Nutella. This chocolate hazelnut spread makes even the simplest dessert into an irresistible sweet treat that overflows with nutty, chocolatey deliciousness. The next time you're in the mood for chocolate, treat yourself to one of these 10 scrumptious Nutella desserts.

1. Nutella Brownies

Brownies are an obvious choice when looking for indulgent, chocolatey baked goods. Add Nutella to an already delicious dessert and it'll be hard to find anything that measures up. These rich, fudgy brownies are perfect for a treat-yourself moment. If you like them on the gooey side, make sure to take them outright when the inside is cooked. For extra chocolate, add in chocolate chips, and add a scoop of ice cream on top for the full experience!

Get the recipe here.

2. Banana Nutella Crepes

One of the best ways to celebrate the weekend is to make an elaborate, fancy brunch. While eggs are a classic way to go, making something on the sweeter side like crepes is even more indulgent. These banana Nutella crepes are the perfect recipe for a classy weekend brunch, with a crispy exterior and a warm, creamy filling. If you're really going all out on chocolatey brunch, make a mocha to go along with these. For an extra touch of sweetness, sprinkle some powdered sugar on top of this Nutella dessert!

Get the recipe here.

3. Nutella Fudge

The best dessert recipes are those that yield yummy results with minimal labor. This Nutella fudge is as easy as it gets, using only three ingredients and taking only ten minutes of active time. All you need is Nutella, chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, and a large bowl! This recipe is also perfect for a gluten-free Nutella dessert, with no worrying about using the right flour. Although this recipe leaves nothing to be desired, you can spice it up with an addition of crushed hazelnuts or a sprinkle of sea salt.

Get the recipe here.

4. Nutella Banana Bread

Banana bread straddles the line between breakfast food and dessert, which makes it easy to justify eating at any time of day. This Nutella banana bread will give you your daily dose of potassium without skimping on the chocolate. Along with being incredibly delicious, it features a beautiful Nutella swirl for decoration!

Get the recipe here.

5. Blondies

Another classic Nutella dessert, these blondies are chewy and decadent with a gooey center. They pack a chocolatey punch of flavor, so are best enjoyed when cut into small squares. Treat yourself to these blondies after a hard week or wow your friends with them at a potluck!

Get the recipe here.

6. Nutella French Toast

French toast is another sweet food that checks the box for dessert and fancy breakfast food. This Nutella French toast is great for special occasions like birthdays or Valentine's day, and it's even better when topped with strawberries or raspberries. For an extra decadent option, these are delicious with homemade Nutella. This Nutella dessert will set the tone for a day of relaxation and indulgence!

Get the recipe here.

7. No-bake Nutella Cheesecake

This cheesecake recipe is the amazing combo of cream cheese, Nutella, and Oreo. A crispy Oreo crust is the base for a yummy filling, and you don't even need to worry about baking it perfectly; simply refrigerate until ready! Cheesecake is one of those desserts that everyone loves, and adding in the chocolate hazelnut flavor of Nutella only makes it more delicious.

Get the recipe here.

8. Nutella Cookies

Nutella chocolate-chunk cookies are a go-to when in search of a chocolatey dessert. This cookie recipe combines the warm, toasty flavor of browned butter with the rich tastes of dark chocolate and Nutella. Enjoy straight from the oven to experience melted Nutella and chocolate chips, or help yourself to a few scoops of cookie dough before they go in.

Get the recipe here.

9. Nutella Truffles

Truffles are the ideal dessert recipe for a classy night or a special occasion. These truffles get even fancier with addition of Frangelico liqueur, which brings out the chocolate flavor and makes them hard to stop eating. This Nutella recipe calls for hazelnuts as a topping, but they are also tasty dipped in sea salt or rolled in peanut butter.

Get the recipe here.

10. Nutella S'mores Bars

The flavors of melted chocolate, roasted marshmallows and graham crackers transport me right to a cozy campfire surrounded by friends. Since we can't always make s'mores around the fire, these Nutella s'mores bars are the next best thing. This delicious Nutella dessert is the perfect easy recipe to satisfy a chocolate craving or share with friends!

Get the recipe here.

