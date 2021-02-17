Plants that open their petals at night are lovely, but have you ever seen a plant that looks like the night sky? Night sky petunias look like Van Gogh painted them. They are so breathtaking. The white spots look like stars, and the purple petals look like a beautiful night sky.

These purple flowers are also known as galaxy flowers, which is no surprise. If you are someone who loves stargazing, you might feel like you're looking into a pair of binoculars as you admire the unique petunia night sky.

Night sky petunias are popular houseplants and can found in hanging baskets in outdoor gardens. (I recommend planting them in your garden, hummingbirds love them.) Petunia seeds are available on Amazon, and they have five-star reviews.

Night Sky Petunia Care

Once you get your night sky petunia seeds, it's time to get the process started. It's simple to care for petunia plants, but there are a few tips and tricks that will keep your young plant's life cycle long during the growing season. This petunia variety, like all petunias, is an annual, which means it only lasts a year. Used as a bedding plant or in window boxes, growers love the foliage color and ease of care of these plants.

Petunias love full sun! If you live in a cold region, you may have trouble with germination. It's been said that the warmer the climate, the better chance you have with the vibrant purple flower color and white speckles.

These are not your average petunias flowers, y'all. Be sure to prune, and let your petunias experience some cooler nights for an abundance of white dots. Be sure also to visit your local garden center, you may be able to find full-grown plants for your home.

They are new flowers, so don't be surprised if you have a bit of trouble finding one at the Home Depot. Night sky flowers would make fantastic gifts for the gardener, stargazer, or even art lover in your life.

This post was originally published on March 20, 2020.

