It's official! After a 9-month hiatus, Peeps, our favorite marshmallow Easter candy is back on the shelves. Last year Just Born decided to halt production in April due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the health of their employees. Because of their shut down, Peeps never came out with Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine's Day candies. However, the hiatus is over and our favorite Peeps flavors are flooding grocery store shelves just in time for our Easter baskets.
So which marshmallow chick do you like to eat the most of during Peeps season?
Every Peeps Flavor Available Now
PEEPS Party Cake Flavored Marshmallow Chicks
Loaded with sprinkles, this egg hunt favorite is like a birthday cake in a bite!
PEEPS Chocolate Pudding Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies
Go back in time when Mom filled your lunchbox with pudding cups.
PEEPS Delights Yellow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate
The addition of chocolate makes this confection over-the-top delicious.
PEEPS Decorated Marshmallow Eggs
Perfect for Easter baskets, these eggs are a classic.
PEEPS Marshmallow Chicks Rainbow POPS
Once you pop one of these Peeps in your mouth you won't want to stop!
PEEPS Froot Loops Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Rainbow POPS
These marshmallow Peeps are on a stick for easy eating.
PEEPS Sour Watermelon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks
Add a pucker to your Easter basket.
PEEPS Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks
What's better than candy-flavored candy?
PEEPS Root Beer Float Flavored Marshmallow Chicks
The taste of marshmallow and root beer really go together!
HOT TAMALES Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks
Spicy and sweet, this marshmallow flavor is hot!
PEEPS Fruit Punch Flavored Marshmallow Chicks
It really tastes like fruit punch!
PEEPS Easter Delight Chocolate Caramel Swirl Dipped Chick
Filled with caramel goodness, this Target-exclusive marshmallow treat is decadent and creamy.
PEEPS Easter Delights Red Raspberry
This Target-exclusive raspberry treat is dipped in fudge chocolate. Yum!
And don't forget these pastel classics!
- PEEPS Pink Marshmallow Bunnies
- PEEPS Yellow Marshmallow Bunnies
- PEEPS Blue Marshmallow Bunnies
- PEEPS Blue Marshmallow Chicks
Discontinued Peeps Flavors:
- Blue Raspberry
- Orange Delight
- Orange Creme
- Vanilla Delight
- Lemon Delight
- Strawberry Creme
- Strawberry Delight
- Mystery
- Lime Delight
- Blueberry Delight
- Pumpkin Spice
- Bubblegum
- Red Velvet
- Hot Cocoa
- Candy Cane
- Sugar Cookie
- Pancake and Syrup
- Caramel Apple
- Sweet Lemonade