It's official! After a 9-month hiatus, Peeps, our favorite marshmallow Easter candy is back on the shelves. Last year Just Born decided to halt production in April due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the health of their employees. Because of their shut down, Peeps never came out with Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine's Day candies. However, the hiatus is over and our favorite Peeps flavors are flooding grocery store shelves just in time for our Easter baskets.

So which marshmallow chick do you like to eat the most of during Peeps season?

Every Peeps Flavor Available Now

PEEPS Party Cake Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Loaded with sprinkles, this egg hunt favorite is like a birthday cake in a bite!

PEEPS Chocolate Pudding Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies

Go back in time when Mom filled your lunchbox with pudding cups.

PEEPS Delights Yellow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate

The addition of chocolate makes this confection over-the-top delicious.

PEEPS Decorated Marshmallow Eggs

Perfect for Easter baskets, these eggs are a classic.

PEEPS Marshmallow Chicks Rainbow POPS

Once you pop one of these Peeps in your mouth you won't want to stop!

PEEPS Froot Loops Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Rainbow POPS

These marshmallow Peeps are on a stick for easy eating.

PEEPS Sour Watermelon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Add a pucker to your Easter basket.

PEEPS Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

What's better than candy-flavored candy?

PEEPS Root Beer Float Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

The taste of marshmallow and root beer really go together!

HOT TAMALES Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Spicy and sweet, this marshmallow flavor is hot!

PEEPS Fruit Punch Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

It really tastes like fruit punch!

PEEPS Easter Delight Chocolate Caramel Swirl Dipped Chick

Filled with caramel goodness, this Target-exclusive marshmallow treat is decadent and creamy.

PEEPS Easter Delights Red Raspberry

This Target-exclusive raspberry treat is dipped in fudge chocolate. Yum!

And don't forget these pastel classics!

PEEPS Pink Marshmallow Bunnies

PEEPS Yellow Marshmallow Bunnies

PEEPS Blue Marshmallow Bunnies

PEEPS Blue Marshmallow Chicks

Discontinued Peeps Flavors:

Blue Raspberry

Orange Delight

Orange Creme

Vanilla Delight

Lemon Delight

Strawberry Creme

Strawberry Delight

Mystery

Lime Delight

Blueberry Delight

Pumpkin Spice

Bubblegum

Red Velvet

Hot Cocoa

Candy Cane

Sugar Cookie

Pancake and Syrup

Caramel Apple

Sweet Lemonade

