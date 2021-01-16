Get your straw ready, New Orleans Original Daiquiris is setting up shop in Dallas, Texas! New Orleans Original Daiquiris has been slinging the Louisiana favorite since 1983 when David Briggs Jr. opened up the first shop and personally handed out samples on Bourbon Street. In 1995 the brand introduced the Yard Dog, a 28- ounce container and the first of its kind in the French Quarter. Today, the brand owns 26 company-owned stores and in early 2020, it looked like the company was planning to add upwards of 60 locations in Texas.

According to Eater Dallas, the frozen cocktail chain had big plans to hone in on the Dallas- Fort Worth area due to the high volume of tourists and colleges. And let's not forget that Texas legalized drive-thru daiquiri operations in 2019.

However, the pandemic seems to have placed expansion plans in something of a holding pattern, since no locations have opened in Texas yet.

According to their website, the company is still looking for franchisees to join in and open their Daiquiri shops. Each location is sized around 1,200 to 1,500 square feet with the drive-thru locations smaller.

New Orleans Original Daiquiris Boasts 16,000 Frozen Daiquiri Combinations

Did you know there are 16,000 different ways you can enjoy this Big Easy drink? Take a look at some of the amazing flavors you can grab from this Daiquiri shop.

190 Octane - Made with 190 proof grain alcohol, this orange punch will take you from 0 to 100 real fast.

Pina Colada - Pineapple, coconut, and 151 proof rum make this frozen drink oh so good.

Strawberry - Created with real strawberries and 151 proof rum, this strawberry daiquiri is a Nola specialty.

White Russian - Where's Lebowski? This frozen cocktail features vodka, coffee liqueur, and milk.

Jungle Juice - Welcome to the jungle! 190 proof grain alcohol, tropical fruit punch, and tropical fruit juices make up this Cajun favorite.

Mardi Gras Mash - Let's hear it for bourbon, triple sec, and tropical fruit punch. Yum!

Crawgator - Celebrate Fat Tuesday with this mixture of 151 rum, brandy, fruit juices and tropical flavors.

Banana Banshee - Banana, cocoa, vodka, and vanilla ice cream turn this drink into a sippable banana split.

Electric Lemonade - What's better than lemonade and 151 rum?

Long Island Tea - This drink pulls out all the stops with rum, vodka, gin, tequila, triple sec, sour mix, and a splash of cola.

This article was originally published on .

oembed rumble video here

adsense ad