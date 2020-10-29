Here's All The New M&M Flavors Coming Out This Year

Crunchy, chocolatey, and it doesn't melt in your hand, M&Ms are a classic candy that boasts a hefty fan following. Invented in 1941 by Forrest Mars, Sr. (son of Mars Company founder, Frank C. Mars), M&M candy was inspired by British-made chocolate candy, Smarties. While aborad, Forrest noticed British soldiers eating small candies that held up to the heat of the summer. Returning to the States, he secured a patent for his new candy and teamed up with Bruce Murrie, son of William Murrie, the president of Hershey's. The two men, Mars and Murrie produced the candies, naming it M&M.

In the beginning, the milk chocolate candy was sold exclusively to the U.S. armed forces as a candy bar alternative. Available in plain chocolate with either a brown, red, orange, yellow, green and violet candy shell, original M&Ms are hard to beat and are still one of the most popular candies in the world. However, that didn't stop the company from releasing new flavors throughout the years.

Seasonal & Limited-Edition M&M Flavors

Key Lime M&M's

Posted on Meijer's website, this brand new flavor looks like it should be hitting shelves in the spring and we can't wait!

Sugar Cookie M&M's

Crispy and packed with sugar cookie flavor, this new 2020 holiday M&M is sure to make the holidays brighter.

Peppermint M&M's

Peppermint is such a wintery flavor. Drop these in your mug of hot cocoa to add a bit of holiday cheer.

Fudge Brownie M&M's

These delicious chocolate candies are filled with a creamy brownie batter filling. No baking required!

M&M's Creepy Cocoa Crisp

If you love the snap, crackle, and pop of chocolate Rice Krispy cereal, you are going to LOVE this spooky candy.

M&M's Chocolate Popcorn

Popcorn and M&M's just go together.

Orange Vanilla Cream M&M's

Orange Vanilla Cream M&M's
They're back! We're not sure if Amazon will restock them, but you can definitely find Orange Vanilla Cream M&M's at your local Dollar General.

M & M's White Cheesecake

M & M's White Cheesecake
Treat yourself this Valentine's Day to a limited edition M&M flavor. White cheesecake will certainly be a flavor we miss once they clear the shelves for Easter candy.

Hot Cocoa M&Ms

Hot Cocoa M&Ms
Release Date: October 27, 2019

Filled with a white chocolate marshmallow-flavored center, these brown and white candies taste just like a mug of hot cocoa.

Classic M&M Flavors Currently In Stores

M&M Milk Chocolate

milk chocolate
It doesn't get any more classic than this! Milk chocolate is the name of the game for these original candies.

Peanut M&Ms

peanut m&ms
Colorful and crunchy, this candy is the perfect treat to share with friends and family.

Peanut Butter M&Ms

peanut butter m&ms
You can't deny that chocolate and peanut butter go hand-in-hand.

Pretzel M&Ms

pretzel m&ms
Made with real milk chocolate and a pretzel center, this candy is the perfect pairing of salty and sweet.

Almond M&Ms

almond M&Ms
Bake these almond candies in your next batch of brownies. You can thank me later.

Caramel M&Ms

Caramel M&Ms
Crispy on the outside, chewy and soft in the middle. What's not to like?

Crispy M&Ms

Crispy M&Ms
They were gone for a while, but Crispy M&Ms are back to stay!

Dark Chocolate M&Ms

Dark Chocolate M&Ms
Upgrade your cookies with intense chocolate flavor.

Mini M&Ms

Mini M&Ms
Try to eat only a few of these miniature candies. I dare you!

Limited Edition Flavors Currently in Stores

Coffee Nut

Coffee Nut
Coffee flavored milk chocolate fills this limited-edition flavor.

English Toffee Peanut

English Toffee Peanut
You took the M&M's Flavor vote and English Toffee Peanut won as the winning flavor!

Mint

Mint MMs
Nothing more refreshing than mint and chocolate.

Ghoul's Mix

Ghoul's Mix
Add a little ghoulish spirit to your candy dish with these spooky candies.

Hazelnut Spread

Hazelnut spread mms
Love Nutella? Then you are going to love these hazelnut spread M&Ms.

White Pumpkin Pie

white pumpkin pie
Enjoy the taste of pumpkin pie without the crust!

White Chocolate Candy Corn

candy corn mms
Infused with candy corn flavor, these white chocolate M&Ms are the perfect seasonal snack.

Wondering when your favorite seasonal flavor is hitting the store shelf? Follow this page for updates.

This post was originally published on October 29, 2019.

