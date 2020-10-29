Crunchy, chocolatey, and it doesn't melt in your hand, M&Ms are a classic candy that boasts a hefty fan following. Invented in 1941 by Forrest Mars, Sr. (son of Mars Company founder, Frank C. Mars), M&M candy was inspired by British-made chocolate candy, Smarties. While aborad, Forrest noticed British soldiers eating small candies that held up to the heat of the summer. Returning to the States, he secured a patent for his new candy and teamed up with Bruce Murrie, son of William Murrie, the president of Hershey's. The two men, Mars and Murrie produced the candies, naming it M&M.

In the beginning, the milk chocolate candy was sold exclusively to the U.S. armed forces as a candy bar alternative. Available in plain chocolate with either a brown, red, orange, yellow, green and violet candy shell, original M&Ms are hard to beat and are still one of the most popular candies in the world. However, that didn't stop the company from releasing new flavors throughout the years.

Seasonal & Limited-Edition M&M Flavors

Key Lime M&M's

Posted on Meijer's website, this brand new flavor looks like it should be hitting shelves in the spring and we can't wait!

Sugar Cookie M&M's

Crispy and packed with sugar cookie flavor, this new 2020 holiday M&M is sure to make the holidays brighter.

Peppermint M&M's

Peppermint is such a wintery flavor. Drop these in your mug of hot cocoa to add a bit of holiday cheer.

Fudge Brownie M&M's

These delicious chocolate candies are filled with a creamy brownie batter filling. No baking required!

M&M's Creepy Cocoa Crisp

If you love the snap, crackle, and pop of chocolate Rice Krispy cereal, you are going to LOVE this spooky candy.

M&M's Chocolate Popcorn

Popcorn and M&M's just go together.

Orange Vanilla Cream M&M's

They're back! We're not sure if Amazon will restock them, but you can definitely find Orange Vanilla Cream M&M's at your local Dollar General.

