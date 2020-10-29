Crunchy, chocolatey, and it doesn't melt in your hand, M&Ms are a classic candy that boasts a hefty fan following. Invented in 1941 by Forrest Mars, Sr. (son of Mars Company founder, Frank C. Mars), M&M candy was inspired by British-made chocolate candy, Smarties. While aborad, Forrest noticed British soldiers eating small candies that held up to the heat of the summer. Returning to the States, he secured a patent for his new candy and teamed up with Bruce Murrie, son of William Murrie, the president of Hershey's. The two men, Mars and Murrie produced the candies, naming it M&M.
In the beginning, the milk chocolate candy was sold exclusively to the U.S. armed forces as a candy bar alternative. Available in plain chocolate with either a brown, red, orange, yellow, green and violet candy shell, original M&Ms are hard to beat and are still one of the most popular candies in the world. However, that didn't stop the company from releasing new flavors throughout the years.
Seasonal & Limited-Edition M&M Flavors
Key Lime M&M's
Posted on Meijer's website, this brand new flavor looks like it should be hitting shelves in the spring and we can't wait!
Crispy and packed with sugar cookie flavor, this new 2020 holiday M&M is sure to make the holidays brighter.
Peppermint is such a wintery flavor. Drop these in your mug of hot cocoa to add a bit of holiday cheer.
These delicious chocolate candies are filled with a creamy brownie batter filling. No baking required!
If you love the snap, crackle, and pop of chocolate Rice Krispy cereal, you are going to LOVE this spooky candy.
Popcorn and M&M's just go together.
They're back! We're not sure if Amazon will restock them, but you can definitely find Orange Vanilla Cream M&M's at your local Dollar General.
Treat yourself this Valentine's Day to a limited edition M&M flavor. White cheesecake will certainly be a flavor we miss once they clear the shelves for Easter candy.
Release Date: October 27, 2019
Filled with a white chocolate marshmallow-flavored center, these brown and white candies taste just like a mug of hot cocoa.
Classic M&M Flavors Currently In Stores
It doesn't get any more classic than this! Milk chocolate is the name of the game for these original candies.
Colorful and crunchy, this candy is the perfect treat to share with friends and family.
You can't deny that chocolate and peanut butter go hand-in-hand.
Made with real milk chocolate and a pretzel center, this candy is the perfect pairing of salty and sweet.
Bake these almond candies in your next batch of brownies. You can thank me later.
Crispy on the outside, chewy and soft in the middle. What's not to like?
They were gone for a while, but Crispy M&Ms are back to stay!
Upgrade your cookies with intense chocolate flavor.
Try to eat only a few of these miniature candies. I dare you!
Limited Edition Flavors Currently in Stores
Coffee flavored milk chocolate fills this limited-edition flavor.
You took the M&M's Flavor vote and English Toffee Peanut won as the winning flavor!
Nothing more refreshing than mint and chocolate.
Add a little ghoulish spirit to your candy dish with these spooky candies.
Love Nutella? Then you are going to love these hazelnut spread M&Ms.
Enjoy the taste of pumpkin pie without the crust!
Infused with candy corn flavor, these white chocolate M&Ms are the perfect seasonal snack.
Wondering when your favorite seasonal flavor is hitting the store shelf? Follow this page for updates.
This post was originally published on October 29, 2019.