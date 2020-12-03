Every day on the calendar is something to celebrate. Literally, since pretty much every calendar day is some kind of appreciation day for our favorites food and beverages. We're not talking traditional food and holiday pairings, like black eyed peas on New Years Day or eggnog on Christmas Day. These are "official" days to recognize certain American favorites. Some of these national drink holidays do match up to real holidays - National Champagne Day is, appropriately, New Years Eve.

And some holidays don't need to be marked as drink holidays, because they're already known for imbibing as part of the celebration. For example, Oktoberfest and St. Patrick's Day has come to be just as much about beer as being German or Irish (at least here in the United States), and Cinco de Mayo and Mardi Gras are also drink-heavy celebrations.

Simply.Thrifty.Living. took a look at search data for all 50 states and Washington, DC, to see what the most popular national drink holidays are in each location. What's the most popular drink holiday in your state?

Most Popular National Drink Holidays

National Bloody Mary Day is, naturally, Jan. 1. This drink holiday is tops in Minnesota.

National Margarita Day is Feb. 22. Sure, margaritas are something we tend to think of as a summer drink, but in Colorado, DC, Missouri, New Mexico and Nevada, the dead of winter is the perfect time to make margaritas for happy hour.

National Beer Day is April 7 and is most honored in Iowa, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Wyoming, North Dakota, Washington and West Virginia. Of course, there is more than one type of national holiday for beer lovers: You can celebrate National IPA Day on Aug. 8 and International Beer Day on Aug. 9, too, or you can celebrate for a whole week in May during American Craft Beer Week.

National Moscato Day is May 9. You can find moscato wine in Maryland, so it's natural that the state calls it a favorite drink holiday.

National Mimosa Day is May 16. The orange juice and champagne cocktail is a favorite brunch drink, of course, but it's also apparently wildly popular in Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina and Texas.

National Wine Day is May 25, and Vermont, South Carolina, Indiana and Kansas very much like to celebrate. We should also note that there are multiple holidays for you to drink wine, including National Chardonnay Day on May 21 and International Cabernet Day on Sep. 3.

Another wine-focused holiday is National Rosé Day on June 13. No surprise that California honors this national drink holiday, but so does New Jersey.

Technically, every day is National Bourbon Day in Kentucky, but June 14 is the official drink holiday. To celebrate, make your mint julep according to William Faulkner's recipe.

National Martini Day is June 19 and is Connecticut's favorite national drink holiday.

National Daiquiri Day is July 19. It's the most popular drink holiday in Louisiana.

National Tequila Day is July 24. If you're in Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Tennessee, try mixing up a paloma (tequila and grapefruit).

National Scotch Day (July 27) Illinois, New York, Ohio, Wisconsin

National Rum Day is Aug. 16, and is the most searched for drink holiday in Utah. Need some good drink recipe with rum? Try a rum punch or piña colada, or if hot drinks are more your thing, celebrate Hot Buttered Rum Day on Jan. 17.

Cocktails, Mocktails And Cheesecake Inspired By The Golden Girls

National Red Wine Day is Aug. 28. Virginia and Oregon, both home to some excellent red wines, like to celebrate this day. If you're not a red wine fan, there's also a White Wine Day on Aug. 4.

National Vodka Day is Oct. 4. It's the most searched for national drink holiday in Delaware, Rhode Island and South Dakota.

National Lager Day is Dec. 10 and it is most honored in Pennsylvania where you find the best Pennsylvania-style lager beer.

National Sangria Day is Dec. 20 and is the most searched drink holiday in Massachusetts.

If your state's favorite drink holiday doesn't match with your beverage of choice, that's okay. There really is a drink holiday for everyone, so you can celebrate National Vanilla Milkshake Day on June 20, Cosmopolitan Day on May 5, Cognac Day on June 4, Amaretto Day on April 19 and Brandy Alexander Day on Jan. 31. Or you can make up your own drink holiday, since Halloween, Independence Day and Valentine's Day aren't spoken for yet!

adsense ad