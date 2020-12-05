Wendy's is one of the most popular fast food chains in the country, only behind McDonald's and Burger King for burger joints. We've told you about the secret menu at Wendy's and we've given you all the details on their value menu, but what about what you shouldn't eat? Sure, fast food restaurants aren't known for their healthiest items - it's all about the burger, french fries and milkshakes - but there are some menu items that you really shouldn't order if you're trying to eat even a little bit healthy when you hit the drive-thru. Some of the most unhealthy food at Wendy's may surprise you, too, though we're betting you can guess what's on the top of the list.

Here are the six most unhealthy food items on the Wendy's menu.

Pretzel Bacon Pub Triple

Look, you knew that the most unhealthy food at Wendy's was going to involve bacon. Bacon tastes wonderful, but it's not the most healthy option for you to eat, especially when it comes with three hamburger patties, beer cheese sauce, smoky honey mustard, crispy fried onions, pickles, a slice of muenster cheese and a pretzel bun. The burger has 1520 calories, 106 grams of fat (45 grams of saturated fat) and 1910 milligrams of sodium. And that's before you add fries and a Frosty, all of which puts you well over your day's worth of calories, fat and sodium.

Triple Bacon Jalapeño Cheeseburger

Second verse, same as the first, only with jalapeños and a regular hamburger bun. The triple burger has 1330 calories, 95 grams of fat (38 grams of saturated fat) and 2150 milligrams of sodium. And if you think all that meat means a low-carb dream, this burger as ordered has 43 grams of carbs. The morale of the story here is, if you must get a burger with bacon, stick to one with only one hamburger patty.

Breakfast Baconator

Sorry, it's more bacon on the unhealthiest list. This breakfast sandwich with sausage, bacon, egg and cheese comes in at 730 calories, 50 grams of fat and 1750 milligrams of sodium. Making it a combo by adding seasoned potatoes as a side dish will add 200-400 calories, depending on the order size.

Taco Salad

Salads are supposed to be a healthy choice, right? Not so much when you cover salad greens in shredded cheese, sour cream, chili and tortilla chips. This salad has a calorie count of 690, with 34 grams of fat (including one gram of trans fat) and 1890 milligrams of sodium.

Pretzel Bacon Pub Classic Chicken

Chicken sandwiches are also supposed to be better for your waistline, but when it's fried chicken with bacon, beer cheese sauce, crispy fried onions and a pretzel bun, well, it makes the most unhealthy food list at Wendy's. The sandwich has 830 calories, 43 grams of fat and 2180 milligrams of sodium. Even making it a grilled chicken breast only takes the amount of calories down to 710, with 34 grams of fat and 1500 milligrams of sodium.

Chili Cheese Fries

This menu item isn't the most unhealthy food at Wendy's by itself. Even adding chili and cheese to the fries only makes it 530 calories, 28 grams of fat and 1060 milligrams of sodium, so it's not the worst thing you could order, but that's only if you don't order chicken nuggets and a soda, too. If you need the flavor combo, try getting a chili and cheese baked potato - it's a little bit better for you - and maybe stick to apple slices or a small side salad to balance out the indulgence.

adsense ad