When it comes to popular cuisines in the U.S., it's best to image the country as a patchwork quilt. We might think of all-American food as being things like apple pie, but in reality American cuisine is just as varied and that's before you start adding ethnic foods. From Chinese cuisine to Mexican cuisine to Italian cuisine, the melting pot analogy fits so well with describing the contemporary United States because not only are more international cuisines cooked regularly at eateries, but more health-conscious foods are, as well. All trends aside, Alissa Scheller from the HuffPost's team created this map of disproportionately popular U.S. cuisines in each state based on Yelp data.

The map features the most popular cuisine across the U.S., while the list below features the five most popular in each state. A few just might surprise you. After all, I wouldn't have guessed Illinois' pick. Spoiler alert: These are cuisines instead of individual dishes, so you won't see something like Chicago deep dish pizza, Texas brisket or North Carolina cornbread on the list.

How did Yelp gather this data from each state across America? According to HuffPost, "Yelp first calculated the percentage of total restaurants each cuisine represented in a given state. Then it compared each percentage with the cuisine's represention in restaurants nationwide. The resulting map, made by HuffPost, shows the cuisines with a disproportionate level of representation in each state."

So this map, in short, details the cuisines that are most popular in that state that are not popular in other states. Now onto the list of states with its top five cuisines. The choices are listed in descending order, with the most popular cuisine as the first and the fifth most popular as the final.

Alabama

Southern

BBQ

Cajun

Chicken wings

Soul food

Alaska

Filipino

Fish and chip

Thai

Seafood

Hawaiian

Arizona

Mexican

Greek

Gluten-free

Buffets

Mediterranean

Arkansas

Southern

BBQ

Tex-Mex

Cajun

Steak

California

Taiwanese

Filipino

Vietnamese

Korean

Hawaiian

Colorado

Gluten-free

Vietnamese

Mexican

Soup

Breakfast/brunch

Connecticut

Spanish

Deli

Italian

Irish

Caribbean

Delaware

Irish

Cheesesteaks

Caribbean

Seafood

Gastropub

District of Columbia

Belgian

Ethiopian

African

Food stands

French

Florida

Cuban

Caribbean

Peruvian

Latin

Spanish

Georgia

Southern

Soul food

Caribbean

Chicken wings

BBQ

Hawaii

Hawaiian

Ramen

Filipino

Korean

Food stands

Idaho

Gastropubs

Cafes

Mexican

Steak

Traditional American

Illinois

Pakistani

Hot dogs

Middle Eastern

Greek

Indian-Pakistani

Indiana

Pizza

Tex-Mex

Fast food

Steak

Burgers

Iowa

Buffets

Pizza

Steak

Traditional American

Fast food

Kansas

BBQ

Chicken wings

Tex-Mex

Mexican

Fast food

Kentucky

Southern

Fast food

Tex-Mex

Chicken wings

Burgers

Louisiana

Cajun

Southern

Soul food

Seafood

Chicken wings

Maine

Seafood

Irish

Gastropubs

Gluten-free

Diners

Maryland

Peruvian

Cheesesteaks

Caribbean

Latin

Pakistani

Massachusetts

Portuguese

Brazilian

Irish

Seafood

Middle Eastern

Michigan

Middle Eastern

Diners

Hot Dogs

Pizza

Soup

Minnesota

Buffets

Traditional American

Pizza

New American

Gluten-free

Mississippi

Southern

Cajun

Buffets

Soul food

Chicken wings

Missouri

BBQ

Soup

Chicken wings

Steak

Tex-Mex

Montana

Nebraska

Steak

Buffets

Chicken wings

Comfort food

Burgers

Nevada

Filipino

Hawaiian

Buffets

Steak

Vegan

New Hampshire

Breakfast/brunch

Irish

Gluten-free

Traditional American

Diners

New Jersey

Portuguese

Spanish

Kosher

Peruvian

Delis

New Mexico

Mexican

Steak

French

Cafes

Vegetarian

New York

Kosher

Halal

Spanish

Caribbean

Delis

North Carolina

Southern

Cheesesteaks

Hot dogs

Chicken wings

Soul food

North Dakota

German

Steak

Soup

Buffets

Salad

Ohio

Soup

Pizza

Fast food

Chicken wings

Burgers

Oklahoma

Tex-Mex

BBQ

Steak

Buffets

Fast food

Oregon

Food stands

Gluten-free

Vegan

Hawaiian

Thai

Pennsylvania

Cheesesteaks

Pizza

Italian

Diners

Delis

Rhode Island

Portuguese

Fish and chips

Irish

Spanish

Seafood

South Carolina

Southern

Seafood

Soul food

Chicken wings

BBQ

South Dakota

Steak

Buffets

Traditional American

Chicken wings

Pizza

Tennessee

Southern

Soul food

BBQ

Chicken wings

Tex-Mex

Texas

Tex-Mex

Cajun

BBQ

Mexican

Chicken wings

Utah

Hawaiian

Hot dogs

Mexican

Comfort food

Burgers

Vermont

Gastropubs

Diners

Comfort food

Vegan

Delis

Virginia

Peruvian

Southern

Latin

Middle Eastern

Pakistani

Washington

Vietnamese

Fish and chips

Thai

Korean

Japanese

West Virginia

Hot dogs

Pizza

Buffets

Fast food

Chicken wings

Wisconsin

Traditional American

Soup

New American

Sandwiches

Pizza

Wyoming

Steak

Comfort food

Traditional American

New American

Diners

Do you agree with your state's selection? American food is scattered throughout each state, but it also seems like buffalo-style chicken wings are just as popular, too. Also, would fried chicken count as Soul Food or Southern dining?

While not all of the details are clear in the methodology of the map, one thing is for certain: we're lucky to live in America, where you have your choice of cuisines and when worse comes to worst, you can always find a comforting chili dog around.

