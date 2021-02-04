One glance at a gleaming copper mug being served to the gentleman next to you at the bar and you can't help but wonder, what is that? That is a Moscow mule. Around since the 1940s, this citrusy cocktail consists of ginger beer, lime, and the ingredient behind the Moscow in the name, vodka. The more recent rise in popularity for imbibing this beverage has caused a domino effect of mixologist erupting with new takes on the classic recipe. With such an imbibe worthy flavor who could blame them?

By now you're probably drooling over the thought of leisurely sipping on a Moscow mule in the summertime. Whether it's your first time whipping up this vodka cocktail or you're an experienced Moscow mule drinker, here are the 12 best Moscow mule cocktail recipes made to quench your thirst right now. These Moscow Mule variations are perfect on a hot summer day served with crushed ice.

1. Classic Moscow Mule

With such a foolproof recipe, you simply can't go wrong with the classic. In a signature copper cup, combine 4 ounces ginger beer, lime juice, and a couple of ounces vodka over ice, then garnish with a lime wedge and a sprig of mint. Why a copper mug? It helps to retain the ice from watering down the beverage.

Some experts even believe it enhances the flavor of the vodka. Judging by the fact that it seems to taste best in copper, I'd say they're right. Get the recipe here.

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

2. Jalapeño Pineapple Moscow Mule

This Moscow mule recipe is guaranteed to tantalize your tastebuds with the addition of sweet, tangy pineapple and spicy jalapeño. It even doubles up on the pineapple with pineapple vodka! This is one sweet kick you'll want from a mule. One sip of this spicy ginger and you'll be hooked! Get the recipe here.

3. Blood Orange Mule

Show me a good cocktail and I'll show you a blood orange version that makes it taste even better. Juicy and sweet, blood orange-flavored ginger beer transcends this classic to a higher plane where imbibing becomes a heavenly experience. Go on, stir one up in your cocktail shaker. You deserve it. Get the recipe here.

4. Mint Strawberry Moscow Mule

If you love a strawberry mojito with your brunch, then you have got to try this recipe. A handful of fresh strawberries and fresh mint are muddled with lime then topped with the classic Moscow mule ingredients.

Fizzy and sweet, cheers to your next brunch, or really anything, with one of these refreshing concoctions in hand. Get the recipe here.

5. Grapefruit Rosemary Mule

From a slim waistline to an immune system boost, there are a plethora of health benefits that come with eating half a grapefruit. So why not put it in your cocktail? Juicing half a grapefruit, pour in the cold ginger beer, add vodka, juice of a fresh lime, and a sprig of rosemary for a complimenting piney twist.

You may be skeptical about the rosemary, but if you've ever had it on say your chicken or potatoes, you know what a wonderful significantly flavorful addition it can be - even in liquid drinks. Get the recipe here.

6. Lavender Moscow Mule

While we're on the subject of unique cocktail additions, you should really try adding lavender to a Moscow mule. The aroma and essence of this flower give a whole new meaning to the cocktail.

One piece of advice though, use culinary lavender. You probably already know, but lavender has other uses like potpourri and soap making so you want to make sure you're using a variety grown specifically for cooking. Get the recipe here.

7. Ginger Beet Moscow Mule

Even non-beet lovers will agree that beet is the secret ingredient making modern Moscow mules a success. To concoct this recipe, muddle fresh ginger and cilantro in a shaker. Pour in beet juice, lime juice, and then tequila. Strain it into a Moscow mule copper mug packed with ice cubes then top with tonic water.

While this recipe does suggest swapping tequila for vodka, you can stick with the traditional Moscow mule liquor of choice or use whatever you fancy. You're the one drinking it after all. Get the recipe here.

8. Italian Mule

If you're in the mood for Italian, add some limoncello liquor to your mule. Rather than use the standard lime, this classic cocktail subs it with the flavors of lemon. Light and refreshing, this is the summer drink to whip up for your next outdoor party or gathering with the gal pals. Get the recipe here.

9. Morning Mule Cocktail

While we don't condone drinking before work in the morning, we do condone breaking the no cocktails before noon rule when you have the whole day to play. And that's precisely where this recipe comes in.

Adding orange juice to the classic ingredients of ginger beer, fresh lime juice, and vodka, this cocktail is Moscow mule meets mimosa champagne brunch. Are you ready to imbibe? Get the recipe here.

10. Prickly Pear Mezcal Mule

For all those Texans out there, this is the one for you. While you may be inclined to enjoy your prickly pear in margarita form, you'll be delighted to switch it up a bit with this mezcal based mule.

Part margarita part mule, mezcal, jalapeño, ginger beer, prickly pear simple syrup, and lime are combined into one thirst quenching cocktail. Get the recipe here.

11. Frozen Peach Bourbon

I'm guessing that some of you prefer bourbon to vodka, am I right? If aged liquor suits your tastes more then try this Frozen Peach Bourbon. In a blender, add bourbon, fresh peaches, an ounce of lime juice, ginger beer, and ice until it reaches a thick consistency.

Pour it into the classic copper Moscow mule mug and garnish with a lime slice and sprig of mint. Tasting like a summer day sitting on the front porch, this mule was made for the South. Get the recipe here.

12. Apple Pie Moscow Mule

For all those out there that prefer to drink their dessert, this one's for you. Apple cider, apple vodka, and ginger beer are all brought together in one ice cold copper cup and garnished with a cinnamon stick.

You can even go a step further to make it extra boozy with hard apple cider. Whether it's a crisp fall day or you get a hankering for apple pie, this is one dessert cocktail you can enjoy all year long. Get the recipe here.

This post was originally published on June 15, 2018.

adsense ad