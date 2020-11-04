I can barely cut a cake into even pieces. What is my Grandpa thinking when he hands me a knife and asks if I want to cut the Thanksgiving turkey? Papa, the answer is no! Not to be dramatic, but I think it takes a chainsaw to cut a turkey. Luckily for me, I finally found the perfect tool to carve a turkey. It's not a chainsaw, but it sure does look like one. The Mighty Carver Electric Knife is what every family needs for Thanksgiving dinner.

As the family member who can't even open a can of cranberry sauce without struggling, it's no surprise that I struggle cutting a 20 pound smoked turkey. This knife definitely looks like a power tool. I mean, those stainless steel blades sure do look sharper than your typical meat slicer. Don't worry, it won't be hard to use. There's plenty of functions that make it an easy and quick way to cut a turkey.

Perfect for turkey carving and cutting bread

Easy cleaning

Chainsaw-inspired design

Under $90

For starters, there's a simple blade release and ergonomic handle for a chainsaw feel. I never got to dabble in shop class during my high school years, so this is really exciting for me. It's the perfect gift for those who get frustrated cutting with a knife and want something quick. The clean-up is easy, just pull the bar release. Have a loved one that loves to grill bbq? This turkey carver is exactly what they need!

It's not just limited to cutting meat. The razor-sharp stainless blades can cut through loaves of bread for the perfect slice. I might have to whip up a fresh pan of bread so I can use this the electric carving knife twice on Thanksgiving. It's a unique gift for the man of the family who's always stuck with the task of cutting the Thanksgiving turkey or for anyone who spends time in the kitchen.

I can't wait to make the Mighty Carver electric knife a new family tradition.

This post was originally published on Novemeber 14, 2019.

