Meatloaf is a delicious dish -- truly one of my personal favorites when it comes to comfort food. But admittedly, it's kind of a pain how long it takes to prepare and bake it. If you keep putting off making your meatloaf recipe because of the cooking time involved, particularly when you don't want to spend the time on it on a weeknight, you should maybe consider air fryer meatloaf instead.

How Do You Make Meatloaf in the Air Fryer?

It's actually pretty easy to throw together a meatloaf as one of your main dishes for a meal alongside easier sides like mashed potatoes and some veggies if you go with the air fry method of cooking it.

First, obviously, you've got to find a good, easy recipe for meatloaf. Whether you find it online, in a cookbook, or in one of your mom's recipe cards, most should work just fine with this air fried method.

Most meatloaf recipes call for ingredients like ground turkey and/or ground beef, onion or onion powder, garlic powder, breadcrumbs, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, Italian seasoning, brown sugar, salt, pepper, and more. It really comes down to what flavors you prefer in your meatloaf, mini meatloaf, and meatloaf sandwiches.

After combining the meat mixture in a large bowl, you're going to shape it into a loaf on parchment paper (for easy cleanup!). The paper should be just a bit bigger than your air fryer basket, which you're going to use for this meatloaf cooking method.

Place the loaf into your air fryer basket, then cook it in the air fryer at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 to 40 minutes, or until it's done. You'll know it's done when the internal temperature hits 160 degrees, which you can determine using a meat thermometer.

Let the meatloaf cool for about ten minutes, then slice it up and serve. And that's it! You've got an easy air fryer meal in less time than it would take to cook the meatloaf normally in an oven in a loaf pan.

It's always a win when you find a new air fryer recipes to add to your repertoire, and this one promises to be a yummy addition.

