Just like the Rolling Stones (I can't begin to count how many times they've announced farewell tours over the years) The McDonald's McRib is coming out of retirement for a limited time. According to McDonald's the fan-favorite is making its way across the entire nation this year. That's right, the McRib is going nationwide on December 2, 2020.
For the first time in almost a decade, the saucy and tangy McRib is back in all McDonald's restaurants in the United States. Normally the fast food chain only released the beloved menu item to a few locations, prompting long lines, however this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McDonald's is bringing back the sandwich to all locations to abide by social distancing measures.
What is a McDonald's McRib Sandwich?
Introduced in 1981 as a limited-time menu item, the barbecue sauce-slathered Sandwich was actually invented by McDonald's first Executive Chef René Arend, who also invented the Chicken McNuggets a few months prior. Chicken sales were going through the roof and causing a chicken shortage. Chef Arend decided to create a pork patty in the shape of a slab of ribs as a new product to alleviate some of the chicken sales. At first, the McDonald's McRib Sandwich wasn't a surefire winner until in the summer of 1994 when the fast-food sandwich was added nationally to the McDonald's Menu as part of a promotion with The Flintstones film release. After that, the boneless pork sandwich was only released as limited-time offerings.
What's in a McRib?
The sandwich is simple: a boneless McRib pork patty topped with bbq McRib sauce, tart pickles slices, and slivered onions all served on a hoagie style bun. The boneless pork patty is an easier way to enjoy a rack of ribs without the mess. Pair the ease with a tangy barbecue sauce and you've got yourself a winner for McRib fans nationwide!
If It's So Popular, Why Isn't it on the Menu Permanently?
Two words: supply and demand. Look at it this way, if the Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks was available year-round, do you think people would make such a big deal out of it? Not a chance. Instead, businesses like Starbucks and McDonald's rely on limited-time items to bring in a burst of customers and because of that, the McRib will never be on the permanent menu.
There's no saying how long these sandwiches will last, so if you have a hankering for one, head to your closest McDonald's to snag a bite of this menu innovation.