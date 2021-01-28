Who doesn't like a great deal? The fast food chain is bringing back the past in the best way possible: offering throwback prices! Remember the day when a McDonald's cheeseburger was only a quarter? Continuing every Thursday until February 18, various menu items will be heavily discounted through the McDonald's App for a limited time.

The McDonald's Throwback Thursday deals are as follows:

January 28th: Small shake for 25 cents

February 4th: Apple pie for 20 cents

February 11th: Large fries for 35 cents

February 18th: Cheeseburger for 25 cents

According to McDonald's to take advantage of the deal, app users must make a minimum purchase of $1 on the mobile app.

Once you place your mobile order, simply enter the drive-thru and check in with your 4-digit code to confirm your app purchase. You can also park in one of the curbside parking spots to receive your order.

How to Use the McDonald's Mobile App for Throwback Thursday



Available at participating locations (which is practically all of them), the McDonald's app makes it easy to place and pick up your order any time of the day. You can pay directly through the app so all you have to do is pick up your McNuggets and crispy chicken sandwich.

The app also offers exclusive deals throughout the week, making it easy to get free food like free fries and free medium drinks. In fact, once you download the app you'll get a choice of a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, a McChicken, or a Cheeseburger for free! Who doesn't love freebies of their favorite sandwiches?

Other current deals include Buy 5 McCafe drinks and get one free, $1 large fries, and any size premium-roast coffee or iced coffee for only $0.99. Deals like this happen year-round, so make sure to check the app every time you are craving McDonald's!

