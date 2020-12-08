McDonald's Holiday Pies Are Back + How to Make Them at Home

Scrape that snow and ice from your car windshield and head to your nearest McDonald's because the famous McDonald's holiday pie is back. Filled with vanilla custard and cased in a buttery crust, the rainbow sprinkles topped treat is back for 2019 and customers can't wait to get their hands on it.

Introduced during the 2012 holiday season, the limited time pie is the perfect taste of winter from the fast food chain. With a sugar cookie-like crust and a vanilla custard filling, there's no wonder why people are going crazy over this McDonald's menu item. No forks are needed to enjoy this seasonal treat. Like McDonald's apple pie or pumpkin pie, this sweet treat is handheld, making it easy to eat a slice of pie while holiday shopping.

While no official date has been announced, reports of the pie have popped up at several local McDonald's locations. According to McDonald's Twitter, it seems like bringing back the menu item is up to the location's owner. Meaning that the best way to find out if your local restaurant is selling holiday pies is to give them a call.

This year the brand is also bringing back the peppermint mocha for coffee-lovers. The Peppermint Mocha is available as a hot or cold drink. If coffee isn't your thing, McDonald's offers it up as a Peppermint Hot Chocolate. Can you imagine adding a swirl of vanilla ice cream into your yummy peppermint hot chocolate? Starbucks, eat your heart out!

Me: how many holiday pies do you guys have? McDonald’s worker: 4 Me: yeah lemme get all of em — William Scott 🌊 (@McDonnell_8_) December 9, 2019

But what if no location near you is selling the creamy vanilla custard pie? The next best solution is to make it yourself at home with pie crust and a creamy filling.

How to Make Homemade McDonald's Holiday Pie

The Copycat

Created with refrigerated pie dough, vanilla pudding, and lots of sprinkles, this copycat holiday pie is fun to make and tastes just like the real deal. The recipe uses a pie press to seal the pie dough and create a beautiful shape. Using a large cookie cutter and crimping the edges with a fork would work just as well.

Get the recipe here.

The Store-Bought Substitute

While it may not be exactly like the Mcdonald's pie, Pop-Tarts Frosted Confetti Cupcake Pastries pretty much nail the funfetti and pie aspect with a vanilla filling.

The Expert

Want to go all-out? This Funfetti Cream Pie features a rainbow chip mousse, a cake truffle filling and is topped with a mountain of funfetti cake. Wow, skip the drive-thru with this recipe!

Get the recipe here.



