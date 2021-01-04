Updated: January 4, 2021

Today McDonald's announced that three new chicken sandwiches will be hitting the fast food giant's menu in 2021. According to the brand, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich will be available in the United States starting February 24.

According to Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA, the new chicken sandwich will "jump-start our chicken journey," noting that new chicken products may be in the works.

Since this article was written in 2019, McDonald's has added on a spicy version of the sandwich which includes a chicken fillet topped with a spicy pepper sauce.

The original article continues below:

It's official! Fast-food giant McDonald's is throwing their hat into the chicken sandwich ring. After Popeyes took on Chick-fil-a with their version of the crispy chicken sandwich, McDonald's is joining in the chicken sandwich wars with their very own new chicken sandwich and there are only two places in the country to try out McDonald's new crispy chicken sandwich.

Where To Find McDonald's New Chicken Sandwich

That new @McDonalds chicken sandwich being tested in Houston & KnoxvilleTN is described as having "sweet flour" breading and "a hint of dill served on a buttery potato roll and topped with butter and crinkle cut dill pickles." pic.twitter.com/VTsCAzD9eW — Ron Ruggless ☕️ (@RonRuggless) December 2, 2019

The new McDonald's chicken sandwich features a crisp fried chicken filet served on a buttery potato roll and crinkle-cut fries. The limited-time menu item will also be available as a deluxe crispy chicken sandwich which is served with Roma tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo. Sure, McDonald's franchises already have a McChicken sandwich, but this new version of the fried chicken sandwich is sure to get some people talking.

According to CNN Business, Chick-Fil-A has been growing steadily as a company. In the past decade, the fast-food chain has added almost 1,000 new locations and nearly tripled their sales. Ranked by annual revenue, Chick-fil-A is the fifth-largest US restaurant chain after McDonald's, and their rapid growth has threatened McDonald's profits.

Oh man a new @McDonalds chicken sandwich... My body is ready pic.twitter.com/gbEJDi5J35 — tobelplays (@tobelplays) December 2, 2019

"A favorite, that our customers want, is a chicken sandwich. Unfortunately, they have to go to Chick-fil-A for it," the board of the National Owners Association, a group of McDonald's franchisees that formed in 2018, wrote in a July letter. "Chick-fil-A's results demonstrate the power of chicken. Yes, we have great Chicken McNuggets and our McChicken is a very good product. But we do not compete in the premium chicken sandwich category, either grilled or crispy."

The new chicken sandwich is a top priority to win back sales the company has lost to popular chicken chains.

Looking to try out this sandwich (or deluxe version of it) for yourself? Two cities, Knoxville, Tennessee and Houston, Texas, are the only places where you'll find McDonald's new menu item. From now until January 26th, hungry costumers can line up and get a taste of the newest sandwich on the block.

oembed rumble video here

