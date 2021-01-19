7 Mardi Gras Wreaths To Get You In The Fat Tuesday Spirit

Mardi Gras, French for Fat Tuesday, is a time for celebration in New Orleans and throughout Louisiana. This joyful holiday happens in the weeks leading up to Ash Wednesday, and it is traditionally a chance to let loose one's inhibitions before lent begins. The Mardi Gras celebrations involve large parades, throw beads, masquerade balls, and general celebratory shenanigans. This year, it starts on February 16, and while the parades won't be happening, we can still celebrate with Mardi Gras decorations! Here are 7 festive Mardi Gras wreaths to say Happy Mardi Gras to all who pass your door!

1. Mardi Gras Wreath With Mask and Fleur De Lis

This gorgeous deco mesh wreath is the perfect door décor for a Mardi Gras celebration or to simply bring an air of cheer to your home. Featuring the traditional colors of gold, green and purple, this handmade celebration wreath has a jester mask decorated with feathers, streamers and ribbon. This extra large wreath is 28 inches in diameter, and it is primarily made with shimmery deco mesh for a classy and festive look!

2. Grapevine Wreath

A bestseller on Etsy, this handmade Grapevine Wreath is a great way to replace your Christmas Wreath and welcome the carnival season. 19 x 25 inches, this lovely wreath is made with grapevine for a classy, natural look. Attached to the grapevine is a beautiful burst of ribbons, beads, and glittery balls in gold, emerald green and deep purple. Welcome guests from your front door and celebrate winter with this colorful wreath!

3. Colorful Mardi Gras Wreath

This colorful and unique wreath is the ideal joyful door decoration, a full five feet in length and 24 inches wide! Featuring a jester mask in the center, this is bursting with color and personality. This Mardi Gras swag is decorated with ribbons, feathers, stars and sparkles. This bright wreath will set your decorations apart, welcoming the holiday in full force!

4. Welcome Wreath

This inviting 24 inch centerpiece is full of colors and brightness to welcome guests and cheer passerby! A large golden sign is in the center, adorned with the word "welcome" and a Fleur de Lis. Harlequin ribbons and festive balls in gold, green, and purple add color, while burlap and mesh combine to create a distinct and beautiful texture. Laissez les bon temps rouler (let the good times roll) with this festive wreath!

5. Mardi Gras Tinsel Wreath

Tinsel is a classic part of Carnival season, adding a bright sparkle to the deeper purple green tints of much Mardi Gras décor. This 24 inch tinsel wreath is made with purple, green and gold metallic tinsel. This classic wreath is great on its own, or can be spiced up with ribbon or ornaments twined into the malleable tinsel arms. Hang up this tinsel wreath to set the atmosphere for a Mardi Gras celebration!

6. Mixed Ball Mardi Gras Wreath

Sometimes it's fun to switch it up from the classic décor, which is why this wreath option is so enticing! Made with metallic balls in purple, green and gold, this wreath is reminiscent of the festive Mardi Gras beads worn at parades and celebrations. 24 inches wide, this sparkly wreath welcomes the season and brightens up your front door.

7. Gold Tinsel Wreath Form

This simple wreath form is ideal for a DIY wreath, featuring a bright gold tinsel base to add your own flair to your door hanger. One of the best ways to celebrate Carnival season is to get involved in the decorating! Make it into a ribbon wreath or create a poly mesh garland, or add in ornaments, sequins, flex tubing and floral sprays for extra spark!

adsense ad