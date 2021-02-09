Mardi Gras may look a little different this year, and people probably shouldn't rush off to normal celebratory destinations like New Orleans in Louisiana to celebrate Mardi Gras in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Mardi Gras parties are out, too, but that doesn't mean you and your family can't have some fun by doing things like making Mardi Gras recipes. These Mardi Gras appetizer recipes, in particular, seem promising to us, and are sure to be a hit at potlucks in the future when things have gone back to "normal," too. What Mardi Gras appetizers are traditionally your favorites?

1. Creamy Cajun Deviled Eggs

Who doesn't love deviled eggs? Well, why not try them Cajun style? This recipe has Cajun seasoning as well as black pepper and salt to taste, and it seems like a delicious addition to your Mardi Gras appetizers menu.

2. Andouille Sausage Bites

Andouille sausage is "famous around Louisiana" but French in origin, according to Forkly. This sausage bites recipe includes cranberry and cheddar flavors and it's easy to make a whole plate of them. See the recipe.

3. King Cake Bites

If you don't want to make a whole King Cake to remind you of the Big Easy, try these King Cake bites instead. They're essentially crescent rolls with cinnamon and a yummy cream cheese filling. Check out the recipe.

4. Skillet Jambalaya Dip

Dips are always helpful when you're putting together an appetizer menu. This side dish is sure to remind people of the traditional Creole offering, and includes ingredients like sausage, cheese, garlic, tomatoes, and more. See it here.

5. Mini Muffulettas

Everyone loves a good sandwich! Pickled vegetables, swiss cheese, ham, and more really make these mini muffulettas that are guaranteed to be a hit. See the recipe from My Recipes.

6. Traditional Beignets

Who can forget beignets when it comes to Mardi Gras and New Orleans? These fried dough delicacies sprinkled with powdered sugar are a perfect little sweet addition to the menu, and this recipe suggests serving them with raspberry jam. Fruit is healthy, right?

7. Easy Gumbo

Yes, we're counting gumbo as an appetizer. This flavorful dish includes everything from chicken to shrimp to lots of veggies and a Cajun spice blend. See the recipe.

8. Mini Crab Cakes

Crab cakes are already good, and these mini ones are too cute to resist. Lump crab meat and panko bread crumbs are at the heart of this delicious appetizer, and the recipe from Tablespoon suggests serving them with lemon aioli.

9. Crawfish Boulettes

"Boulettes is French for 'little balls,'" All Recipes explains. The recipe for these deep-fried treats includes cooked and peeled whole crawfish tails, onions, bell peppers, Cajun seasoning, and so much more. See it here.

10. Red Bean and Sausage Dip

Yep, another dip! This one includes the iconic red beans you may recognize as a Cajun specialty and includes such ingredients as red kidney beans, green chilies, and chili powder. It promises to be spicy! Check out the recipe.

11. French Quarter Pecan Cheese Spread

Pralines are also pretty popular for Mardi Gras menus, and this spread features a pecan praline sauce that sounds like it's absolutely to die for. See the recipe here.

12. Muffuletta Pinwheels

Another twist on muffulettas, these pinwheels have olives, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, and so much more stuffed into them. See the Tablespoon recipe.

13. Grilled Oysters

Hey, if you can have oysters on the menu, why not have oysters on the menu? These are cooked on the grill and have a buttery sauce on top, so you'll have to be careful not to fill up on these as an appetizer before the main course is done! Check out the recipe.

14. Alligator Fingers

It's true -- these really are made of alligator meat. They've also got corneal and cayenne pepper on the list of ingredients, so these are sure to be a tasty addition to any Mardi Gras get-together menu.

adsense ad