Is it really close to Valentine's Day already? It feels like Christmas was only yesterday, and Halloween really not all that long ago, but the calendar says differently. When it comes to the romantic holiday, many people either swear by it or against it. Of course, you shouldn't need a Hallmark holiday to say you love someone. After the cold winter across much of the country, though, it can be nice to warm up to someone and plan a special night out, in the name of Valentine's Day or not. And we all know the best candy comes out for this holiday of love, which makes it even harder to say no.

So when it comes to Valentine's Day candy, are you hoping for conversation hearts this year? Maybe milk chocolate is more your style? Wonder no more because the Candy Store, known for putting together fun state maps, released their Most Popular Valentine's Day Candy by State. Do you agree with your state's choice?

After moving through 10 years of date, specifically from January 1 to February 14 each year, Candy Store was able to pinpoint exactly what candy users were consistently buying and where they lived. As it turns out, Candy Store was surprised to find that the variety box of chocolates in heart-shaped boxes had fallen from the top this year.

It seems that conversation hearts became the leading Valentine's Day-themed candy, growing steadily in sales through the years. We'd be interested in seeing the trends for other holidays like Easter, too -- were Skittles, Starburst, Kit Kat Bars, Jolly Ranchers, Sour Patch Kids, or jelly beans more popular for that holiday? Is marshmallow more popular when Cupid isn't in the picture? And when do chocolate lovers make themselves known in the sales of white chocolate, anything Dove, or with milk chocolate hearts, if not around V-Day?

Anyway, onto the states' favorite choices!

Alabama: Candy necklaces

Alaska: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates

Arizona: Conversation hearts

Arkansas: Hershey's Kisses

California: Conversation hearts

Colorado: Conversation hearts

Connecticut: Boxes of chocolates

Delaware: Hershey's Kisses

Florida: Conversation hearts

Georgia: Boxes of chocolates

Hawaii: Conversation hearts

Idaho: M&M's

Illinois: Chocolate roses

Indiana: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates

Iowa: M&M's

Kansas: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates

Kentucky: Chocolate roses

Louisiana: Conversation hearts

Maine: Chocolate hearts

Maryland: M&M's

Massachusetts: Heart-shaped boxes of candy

Michigan: Conversation hearts

Minnesota: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate

Mississippi: Conversation hearts

Missouri: Conversation hearts

Montana: Conversation hearts

Nebraska: Chocolate hearts

Nevada: Boxes of chocolate

New Hampshire: Conversation hearts

New Jersey: Conversation hearts

New Mexico: Chocolate roses

New York: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate

North Carolina: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate

North Dakota: Conversation hearts

Ohio: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate

Oklahoma: Conversation hearts

Oregon: Chocolate roses

Pennsylvania: M&M's

Rhode Island: Chocolate hearts

South Carolina: Conversation hearts

South Dakota: Hershey's Kisses

Tennessee: Conversation hearts

Texas: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate

Utah: Hershey's Kisses

Vermont: Conversation hearts

Virginia: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate

Washington: Boxes of chocolate

Washington, D.C.: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate

West Virginia: Conversation hearts

Wisconsin: Hershey's Kisses

Wyoming: Chocolate roses

Which of these candies would you most like to receive on Valentine's Day? The United States clearly has different ideas of what makes a favorite Valentine's Day candy. For instance, does anyone just crave a plain ol' chocolate bar or Tootsie Pops for the holiday of love instead?

If your favorite Valentine's Day candy is not on this list, what is it? Lollipops? Gummy bears? Reese's Pieces? Peanut butter cups? Or maybe you'll just take anything dark chocolate, whether it's a truffle or candy bar. We were a little surprised to not see different varieties of chocolate candy on the list. Ghirardelli and Godiva are King for a reason, right? Apparently, not around Valentine's Day!

