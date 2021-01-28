Is it really close to Valentine's Day already? It feels like Christmas was only yesterday, and Halloween really not all that long ago, but the calendar says differently. When it comes to the romantic holiday, many people either swear by it or against it. Of course, you shouldn't need a Hallmark holiday to say you love someone. After the cold winter across much of the country, though, it can be nice to warm up to someone and plan a special night out, in the name of Valentine's Day or not. And we all know the best candy comes out for this holiday of love, which makes it even harder to say no.
So when it comes to Valentine's Day candy, are you hoping for conversation hearts this year? Maybe milk chocolate is more your style? Wonder no more because the Candy Store, known for putting together fun state maps, released their Most Popular Valentine's Day Candy by State. Do you agree with your state's choice?
After moving through 10 years of date, specifically from January 1 to February 14 each year, Candy Store was able to pinpoint exactly what candy users were consistently buying and where they lived. As it turns out, Candy Store was surprised to find that the variety box of chocolates in heart-shaped boxes had fallen from the top this year.
It seems that conversation hearts became the leading Valentine's Day-themed candy, growing steadily in sales through the years. We'd be interested in seeing the trends for other holidays like Easter, too -- were Skittles, Starburst, Kit Kat Bars, Jolly Ranchers, Sour Patch Kids, or jelly beans more popular for that holiday? Is marshmallow more popular when Cupid isn't in the picture? And when do chocolate lovers make themselves known in the sales of white chocolate, anything Dove, or with milk chocolate hearts, if not around V-Day?
Anyway, onto the states' favorite choices!
Alabama: Candy necklaces
Alaska: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates
Arizona: Conversation hearts
Arkansas: Hershey's Kisses
California: Conversation hearts
Colorado: Conversation hearts
Connecticut: Boxes of chocolates
Delaware: Hershey's Kisses
Florida: Conversation hearts
Georgia: Boxes of chocolates
Hawaii: Conversation hearts
Idaho: M&M's
Illinois: Chocolate roses
Indiana: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates
Iowa: M&M's
Kansas: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates
Kentucky: Chocolate roses
Louisiana: Conversation hearts
Maine: Chocolate hearts
Maryland: M&M's
Massachusetts: Heart-shaped boxes of candy
Michigan: Conversation hearts
Minnesota: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate
Mississippi: Conversation hearts
Missouri: Conversation hearts
Montana: Conversation hearts
Nebraska: Chocolate hearts
Nevada: Boxes of chocolate
New Hampshire: Conversation hearts
New Jersey: Conversation hearts
New Mexico: Chocolate roses
New York: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate
North Carolina: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate
North Dakota: Conversation hearts
Ohio: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate
Oklahoma: Conversation hearts
Oregon: Chocolate roses
Pennsylvania: M&M's
Rhode Island: Chocolate hearts
South Carolina: Conversation hearts
South Dakota: Hershey's Kisses
Tennessee: Conversation hearts
Texas: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate
Utah: Hershey's Kisses
Vermont: Conversation hearts
Virginia: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate
Washington: Boxes of chocolate
Washington, D.C.: Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate
West Virginia: Conversation hearts
Wisconsin: Hershey's Kisses
Wyoming: Chocolate roses
Which of these candies would you most like to receive on Valentine's Day? The United States clearly has different ideas of what makes a favorite Valentine's Day candy. For instance, does anyone just crave a plain ol' chocolate bar or Tootsie Pops for the holiday of love instead?
If your favorite Valentine's Day candy is not on this list, what is it? Lollipops? Gummy bears? Reese's Pieces? Peanut butter cups? Or maybe you'll just take anything dark chocolate, whether it's a truffle or candy bar. We were a little surprised to not see different varieties of chocolate candy on the list. Ghirardelli and Godiva are King for a reason, right? Apparently, not around Valentine's Day!
