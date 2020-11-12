From the mountains of Walla Walla, Washington to the sandy beaches of Florida, fast food burgers are adored across the country. But while burger love is universal, different states have different ideas on what--and who--makes a great burger.

In a recent poll, Ranker asked more than 10,000 burger fans nationwide to name their favorite burger from a major fast-food establishment or restaurant chain. You can see the favorite fast-food burgers for every state below.

The data found that the Double Double from In-N-Out and the Hamburger from Five Guys tie as the most popular fast-food burgers in the U.S., with both burgers earning votes from 15 states each. The Bacon Cheeseburger from Five Guys followed close behind, earning votes from 15 states. What's interesting to see is that In-N-Out is a national favorite, though In-N-Out is only available in six states, with Colorado rounding out the list as the seventh state in 2018.

Surprisingly Wendy's, Jack-in-the-Box, Sonic Drive-in, White Castle, Checkers, Smashburger, Dairy Queen, and Fuddruckers did not make the list. And what about McDonald's? There's no explanation why the Big Mac piled high with beef patties, American cheese, and pickles all on a sesame seed bun were left out of the fast-food restaurant equation.

The only explanation for this is that the poll includes a state's favorite burgers from a huge list, whether or not there is a location in the state. We're not sure we agree with that tactic as it shuns good chains that are actually in that state. For a more detailed list, see below.

Alabama: Hamburger (Five Guys)

Alaska: Whopper (Burger King)

Arizona: Double Double (In-N-Out)

Arkansas: Bacon Cheeseburger (Five Guys)

California: Double Double (In-N-Out)

Colorado: Double Double (In-N-Out)

Connecticut: Bacon Cheeseburger (Five Guys)

Delaware: Hamburger (Five Guys)

Florida: Bacon Cheeseburger (Five Guys)

Georgia: Bacon Cheeseburger (Five Guys)

Hawaii: Double Doube (In-N-Out)

Idaho: Hamburger (Five Guys)

Illinois: Double Doube (In-N-Out)

Indiana: Hamburger (Five Guys)

Iowa: Butterburger (Culver's)

Kansas: Bacon Cheeseburger (Five Guys)

Kentucky: Hamburger (Five Guys)

Louisiana: Original Whataburger (Whataburger)

Maine: Hamburger (Five Guys)

Maryland: Bacon Cheeseburger (Five Guys)

Massachusetts: Bacon Cheeseburger (Five Guys)

Michigan: Hamburger (Five Guys)

Minnesota: Butterburger (Culver's)

Mississippi: Hamburger (Five Guys)

Missouri: Double 'N Cheese Steakburger (Steak 'N Shake)

Montana: Bacon Cheeseburger (Five Guys)

Nebraska: Hamburger (Five Guys)

Nevada: Double Double (In-N-Out)

New Hampshire: Bacon Cheeseburger (Five Guys)

New Jersey: Hamburger (Five Guys)

New Mexico: Whopper Junior (Burger King)

New York: Bacon Cheeseburger (Five Guys)

North Carolina: Hamburger (Five Guys)

North Dakota: Hamburger (Five Guys)

Ohio: Bacon Cheeseburger (Five Guys)

Oklahoma: Original Whataburger (Whataburger)

Oregon: Western Bacon Cheeseburger (Carl's Jr.)

Pennsylvania: Bacon Cheeseburger (Five Guys)

Rhode Island: Bacon Cheeseburger (Five Guys)

South Carolina: Hamburger (Five Guys)

South Dakota: Whopper (Burger King)

Tennessee: Hamburger (Five Guys)

Texas: Original Whataburger (Whataburger)

Utah: Double Double (In-N-Out)

Vermont: Hamburger (Five Guys)

Virginia: Hamburger (Five Guys)

Washington: Double Double (In-N-Out)

West Virginia: Bacon Cheeseburger (Five Guys)

Wisconsin: Butterburger (Culver's)

Wyoming: Hamburger (Five Guys)

Editor's Note: While we did not create the poll or the map of fast food chain burgers provided by Ranker in collaboration with Mental Floss, we are taking suggestions for our readers' favorite burger spot in their state to create a more accurate depiction of the country!

