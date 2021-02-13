Nothing makes me happier than the knowledge that I can have a scoop of ice cream whenever my heart desires. Having a tub of your favorite flavor in the freezer means that any brownie or pie you eat can be enjoyed to the fullest, while ice cream bars allow you to savor your sweet treat on the go. Here's every Magnum ice cream flavor to keep on hand for when the ice cream craving hits!

Double Red Velvet Ice Cream Tub

Magnum's latest creation, double red velvet ice cream is the combo of cream cheese ice cream and chocolate ganache sauce, white chocolate and red velvet cake crumbs. With a cracking white chocolate shell on top, this is the taste of luxury.

Double Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream Tub

Caramel sauce swirled through vanilla ice cream, with thick milk chocolate shards throughout and a shell of smooth milk chocolate. Savory, sweet and delicious!

Milk Chocolate Vanilla Ice Cream Tub

The warm taste of vanilla bean ice cream mixed with thick milk chocolate pieces, and a cracking shell of silky milk chocolate is what you get in this tub of happiness.

Double Raspberry Ice Cream Tub

This flavor consists of fresh raspberry ice cream with decadent chocolate pieces and a cracking shell of Belgian chocolate.

White Chocolate Vanilla Ice Cream Tub

Madagascan vanilla ice cream, with delicious white chocolate chunks are topped with a decadent cracking shell of silky white chocolate.

Double Chocolate and Ganache Ice Cream Tub

This magnum tub is a chocolate lover's dream- chocolate ganache sauce drizzled on milk chocolate ice cream, shards of milk chocolate mixed in and enveloped with a shell of smooth milk chocolate.

Double Almond Brown Butter Ice Cream Tub

This magnum ice cream flavor is a medley of milk chocolate, almond ice cream, and yummy brown butter sauce, with a cracking chocolate shell.

If you're wondering what makes such a heavenly flavor, the ingredients are: Milk, Sugar, Cream, Cocoa Butter, Almonds, Nonfat Milk, Corn Syrup, Chocolate, Corn Syrup Solids, Milk Fat, less than 2% of: Dextrose, Almond Butter, Coconut Oil, Brown Sugar, Soy Lecithin, Mono and Diglycerides, Soybean Oil, Locust Bean Gum, Salt, PGPR, Vanilla Extract, Guar Gum, Natural Flavor, Carrageenan, Cocoa Processed with Alkali, Caramel Color, High Fructose Corn Syrup

Dark Chocolate Mint Ice Cream Tub

Magnum's dark chocolate mint ice cream tubs merge dark chocolate pieces with cool peppermint ice cream, a shell of dark chocolate on top!

Double Pistachio Honey Ice Cream Tub

Cracking milk chocolate with sweet pistachio ice cream and honey sauce combine to make a decadent treat, enveloped by a chocolate shell.

Milk Chocolate Mocha Ice Cream Tub

Creamy coffee ice cream with thick milk chocolate chunks make up the perfect mocha combo.

Double Cookie Crumble Ice Cream Tub

This magnum flavor has smooth, sweet ice cream mixed with swirls of chocolate cookie sauce and pieces of milk chocolate, a cracking shell of milk chocolate on top.

Dark Chocolate Truffle Mini Ice Cream

For the perfect sweet snack, these mini dark chocolate ice cream bars are only 140 calories. Rich dark chocolate ice cream swirled with dark chocolate ganache is dipped into a 68% cacao shell.

Berry Chocolate Truffle Mini Ice Cream

Strawberry and dark chocolate are a scrumptious combo in these mini ice cream treats. Silky strawberry ice cream is swirled with dark chocolate ganache, then dipped in a dark chocolate shell for chocolate-berry perfection.

Double Chocolate Vanilla Truffle Mini Ice Cream

Creamy vanilla ice cream swirled with a silky chocolate ganache is dipped in a chocolatey coating, chocolate sauce and a cracking 44% cacao milk chocolate shell.

Double Caramel Ice Cream Bar

This Magnum double has Madagascan vanilla bean ice cream which is dipped in a smooth chocolatey coating, then drizzled with caramel sauce and covered in a milk chocolate shell.

Double Raspberry Ice Cream Bar

This Magnum ice cream bar consists of raspberry ice cream, a gooey chocolate layer, raspberry sauce, and then a smooth milk chocolate shell!

Almond Ice Cream Bar

Savory and sweet, this tasty almond ice cream bar contains vanilla bean ice cream, a cracking milk chocolate shell and roasted almonds.

The ingredients are: Milk, Cream, Sugar, Whey, Mono And Diglycerides, Locust Bean Gum, Vanilla Bean Pieces, Carrageenan, Natural Flavor, Caramel Color, Annatto (Color). Belgian Milk Chocolate Coating: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skim Milk, Chocolate Liquor, Milk Fat, Soy Lecithin (Emulsifier), Pgpr (Emulsifier), Natural Flavor. Almonds.

Mini Almond Ice Cream Bar

A Magnum mini, this snackable treat is made with vanilla bean ice cream, a 44% cacao milk chocolate shell, and sea salt roasted almonds.

Double Chocolate Ice Cream Bar

Ideal for chocolate lovers, this chocolate ice cream bar contains chocolate ice cream, decadent fudge sauce and a milk chocolate shell.

Mini Classic Ice Cream Bar

This mini classic ice cream bar is perfect for a sweet treat! A magnum classic, tihs bar has vanilla bean ice cream covered in a smooth milk chocolate shell.

Mini Double Caramel Ice Cream Bar

This sweet ice cream bar has vanilla bean ice cream mixed with sweet caramel sauce and dipped in a chocolate layer, then covered with a cacao milk chocolate shell.

Mini Ruby Ice Cream Bars

These minis are made with the Ruby cacao bean, featuring a fruity berry flavor, smooth texture, and a shade of bright pink.

White Chocolate Ice Cream Bar

Simple and classic, the vanilla bean ice cream is topped with a cracking white chocolate shell.

Dark Chocolate Ice Cream Bar

Creamy vanilla bean ice cream is dipped in a delectable, cracking dark chocolate coating.

Mini Classic, Almond, and White Ice Cream Bar

This Magnum mini has three options for the perfect snack. Choose between classic, chocolate-almond and white chocolate to satisfy that chocolate craving.

Non-Dairy Almond Bar

Vegans can enjoy ice cream too! This Madagascan vanilla non-dairy base is dipped in a vegan milk chocolatey coating and a tasty topping of roasted almonds.

Non-Dairy Classic Bar

This vegan treat is made from coconut oil and pea protein for a smooth, delicious alternative to dairy. Vanilla ice cream dipped in a cracking milk chocolate shell make up this Magnum classic.

Here are the non-dairy ingredients: Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup (Wheat, Corn), Cocoa Butter, Chocolate, Coconut Oil, less than 2% of: Pea Protein, Sunflower Lecithin, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Guar Gum, Locust Bean gum, Salt, Vanilla Beans, Mono and Diglycerides, Carrageenan, Beta Carotene.

Non-Dairy Sea Salt Caramel Bar

A vegan sea salt caramel base is covered in a vegan milk chocolate shell to make the perfect savory-sweet delight!

