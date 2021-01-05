Say goodbye to the DIY Network and hello to Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network. Taking over Discovery's DIY Network, the new network (which is a joint venture between Discovery, inc. and the Gaines) will feature eight new unscripted original programmings focusing on the storytellers, creators, dreamers, and risk-takers. Along with the new programming, the network will host a new season of Fixer Upper which was previously broadcast on HGTV. Fixer Upper follows Joanna and Chip Gaines as they help fix up houses in the Waco, Texas area.

Fans had the chance to get a sneak peek of the new network back in April during a special four-hour presentation of magnolia presents: a look back & a look ahead which was hosted on the DIY Network. The network was originally slated to premiere in October but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the network premiere has been pushed to 2021. Magnolia Network President Allison Page shared in a statement, "We are so excited to introduce viewers to their next chapter, sharing tales of courage, risk, humor, triumph, failure and rebirth in an effort to celebrate good stories and the people that live them."

Fans can now watch new episodes on Discovery +, a new streaming service that showcases new episodes of your favorite home renovation, lifestyle, cooking, and dating shows. Take that Netflix!

Every New Show Coming to the Magnolia Network

DeVOL Kitchens

Hop across the pond as England-based deVOL Kitchens and their collective craftspeople design and transform stunning kitchens and interiors for their clients.

Family Dinner

Join Andrew Zimmern as he visits families across America "to explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat, and the family dinner that bring people together."

Restoration Road

Join craftsman Clint Harp as he takes part in historical restoration projects across Texas. You might remember him from Fixer-Upper!

The Fieldhouse

When his dream to play for the NFL was crushed due to an injury, Justin Bane switched courses and knew he had to help people feel good. Step into the Fieldhouse in Abilene, Texas and watch as Justin and his staff restore and rehabilitate clients from the inside out

Super Dad

Comedian, father, and DIY expert Taylor Calmus along with his team of skilled builders help aspiring DIY dads turn their kids' outrageous backyard dreams into playtime reality.

Home Work

Andy and Candis Meredith are tackling their biggest restoration project to date: converting an old 20,000-square-foot schoolhouse into a home for their blended family of seven kids in rural Utah.

The Lost Kitchen

Restaurateur Erin French has returned to her hometown of Freedom, Maine to open The Lost Kitchen, a locally-sourced restaurant tucked away in an old 19th-century mill.

Inn the Works

Lindsey Kurowski recently purchased The Oak Knoll Lodge in Big Bear, California. Follow along and Lindsey and her team transform the four-acre campground for a new generation.

Home Grown

Join Jamila Norman, an urban city farmer in Atlanta, turn boring backyards into lush garden landscapes.

Growing Floret

Since 2008 Erin and Chris Benzakien have been working on building their family-run business Floret Farms in the fertile Skagit River Valley of Washington State. Now, Floret Flower Farm is getting a 24-acre expansion.

Home on the Road

Jump on the bus as Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez of the Los Angeles-based band Johnnyswim share stories of family, music, and perseverance.

Magnolia Table

Premiering on Food Network, this new cooking show shares the same name as the Gaineses restaurant and cookbook.

