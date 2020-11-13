oembed rumble video here

Going out to eat is as much about the experience as it is about the food. Depending on where you are in the country, you might have dinner as part of a 1920s murder mystery on a train or you might eat like a famous cowboy. But if you want an experience that lets you chose a variety of adventures all in one restaurant, you might like the Magic Time Machine.

The Magic Time Machine restaurant opened in San Antonio, Texas, in August of 1973, followed by a second location on the north side of Dallas in Addison, Texas, in 1979. Both locations are still open, seven days a week.

Jim Hasslocher wanted a steakhouse that served fine food, but without being stuffy. So the two locations of the Magic Time Machine are divided into different dining rooms and seating areas, each with a fun different theme. You might find yourself at the Sweethearts Table, sitting in the Tee-Pee or in a Lunchbox, or on a Carousel.

Didn't get enough of Comic Con? Come hang out with us! If our zany characters aren't reason enough, maybe 20% off your visit is. Just come dressed up or bring your ticket! Posted by The Magic Time Machine on Saturday, October 29, 2016

Both locations have the same salad bar, which is really a salad car. (Really, the salad bar is a shiny red 1952 MG-TD Roadster that has been tricked out to serve soup and salad.

Your server at the Magic Time Machine could be a superhero or a princess, or famous characters from pop culture including Jack Sparrow and Nacho Libre. Half of the fun of the restaurant is seeing who the waitstaff is dressed up as (and getting some excellent pictures with them, too).

The menu is just as much fun. There are regular entrees like slow-roasted prime rib, chicken alfredo, and fried shrimp, along with buffalo chicken and cheese pizza for the kids, but you can also order the Roman Orgy, which is a roast feast with brisket, herb-smoked chicken, fresh fruit, and vegetables brought to your table with great fanfare.

One of the things that make the Magic Time Machine a fun place is that you don't have to wait for a special occasion to have a special night out. Pick your favorite time or story and go live it for a night!

