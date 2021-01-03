Did you know that the Debbie in Little Debbie Snacks is a real person? In 1960, the founder of McKee Foods, O.D. McKee, was working on a name for their new family-pack cartons of snack cakes and was inspired by a photo of his 4-year-old granddaughter in play clothes and her favorite straw hat. That image and name, Little Debbie, was the perfect fit.

The Oatmeal Creme Pie was the first snack cake sold by the company, and the first individually-wrapped baked good sold as part of a bigger box. The carton of Little Debbie snacks originally sold for 49 cents. Over 14 million cartons were sold in the first 10 months.

Even though Little Debbie didn't officially hit the food scene until 1960, the McKee Foods commitment to selling quality baked goods from a family bakery for a low price got its start during the Great Depression, when O.D. McKee and his wife Ruth sold 5 cent snack cakes from the back of their car. The company is still a Tennessee-based family bakery today, and Debbie McKee-Fowler serves on the McKee Foods Board of Directors and holds the position of Executive Vice President.

Wonder what Little Debbie snack cakes you can buy today? Oatmeal Creme Pies, Swiss Cake Rolls and Nutty Bars are the top three best selling Little Debbie products, but the company has expanded to other great offerings.

Here's a list of all the Little Debbie Snacks you can buy today.

Little Debbie Cookies

Banana Marshmallow Pies: Two cookies, a layer of marshmallow, and a coating of pale yellow, banana-flavored icing.

Chocolate Marshmallow Pies: Two cookies, a layer of marshmallow and fudge coating.

Raisin Creme Pies: Two soft vanilla-flavored cookies sprinkled with raisins and layered with creme.

Jelly Creme Pies: Two soft cookies layered with sweet creme and strawberry-flavored jelly, then coated in fudge.

Oatmeal Creme Pies: The original Little Debbie snack and still one of the best, you get two soft oatmeal cookies layered with creme.

Chocolate Chip Creme Pies: Two soft chocolate chip cookies layered with creme.

Peanut Butter Creme Pies: Two soft peanut butter cookies layered with peanut butter creme.

Fudge Rounds: Two chocolate cookies layered with fudge creme and topped with fudge icing.

Star Crunch Cosmic Cookies: A soft, chewy cookie topped with caramel and crispy rice and then coated with a layer of fudge.

Little Debbie Cakes

In addition to the regular set of snack cakes, Little Debbie also has seasonal favorites like heart-shaped snack cakes for Valentine's Day and Christmas Tree Cakes and Eggnog Rolls for Christmas.

Unicorn Cakes: Keeping up with the times, these strawberry-flavored cakes coated in white frosting and topped with light blue stripes and purple candy glitter are a cute and trendy treat.

Birthday Cakes: Vanilla-flavored birthday cakes filled with with candy confetti and creme, then coated with white icing and topped with rainbow sprinkles.

Cookies & Creme Cakes: Chocolate cake layered with creme and coated with white icing and cookie crumbles.

Fancy Cakes: Fancy white cake layered with creme filling, covered in white icing and topped with swirls of white frosting.

Swiss Cake Rolls: One of the original Little Debbie snack cakes, this chocolate cake is rolled around a layer of creme filling and coated with fudge.

Banana Twins: Banana-flavored cake layered with creme.

Chocolate Cupcakes: Classic chocolate cupcake filled with creme and topped with chocolate icing and that distinctive white swirl.

Chocolate Chip Cakes: Chocolate cake layered with creme and covered in white icing and chocolate chips.

Devil Squares: Devil's food cake layered with creme filling, coated with fudge icing, and then topped with a fudge drizzle.

Devil Cremes: Devil's food cake layered with creme filling.

Frosted Fudge Cakes: Long bars of chocolate cake layered with a chocolatey creme middle and coated with fudge icing.



Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: Yellow cake rolled up with creme and strawberry-flavored fruit filling.



Zebra Cakes: Yellow cake layered with creme filling, covered in white icing and then decorated with fudge stripes.

Zebra Cake Rolls: Same fun cake, creme and icing as the Zebra Cakes, only rolled up.

Little Debbie Brownies

Fudge Brownies: Chewy brownies topped with fudge icing and walnuts.

Cosmic Brownies: Take a fudge brownie and top it with fudge icing and colorful candy coated chocolate pieces for a cosmic treat.

Turtle Brownies: Cake brownies topped with caramel, roasted peanuts and fudge coating.

Mini Brownies: Bite-sized chocolate brownies.

Little Debbie Snack Bars

Peanut Butter Crunch Bars: Crunchy cookie filled with peanut butter and covered in chocolate.

Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars: Created in 1964 and still a best-seller, these bars are layers of crunchy wafers filled with peanut butter creme and covered in fudge.

Fig Bars: Soft cookie bar and a fig filling.

Salted Caramel Cookie Bars: Crunchy cookie covered with caramel and coated in fudge.

Little Debbie Donuts

Powdered Mini Donuts: Cake donuts covered with powdered sugar.

Cinnamon Sugar Mini Donuts: Cake donuts coated with cinnamon and sugar.

Glazed Mini Donuts: Cake donuts coated with a sugar glaze.

Frosted Mini Donuts: Cake donuts coated with chocolate.



Double Chocolate Mini Donuts: Chocolate cake frosted with fudge.

Cinnamon Spiced Hot Chocolate Mini Donuts: A seasonal favorite, this limited edition donut is spiced hot chocolate-flavored cake coated in cinnamon powdered sugar.

Strawberry Mini Donuts: Strawberry donuts coated with a sweet glaze.

Donut Sticks: These glazed donut sticks are perfect for dunking in your coffee.

Little Debbie Mini Muffins

Chocolate Chip and Blueberry Mini Muffins have been around for a while, but the company just introduced Birthday Cake Mini Muffins, a vanilla cake with sprinkles treat.

Little Debbie Pastries

Little Debbie Pecan Spinwheels and Honey Buns are a favorite for big group breakfasts.

Little Debbie Pies

Lightly frosted and filled with fruit, Little Debbie Apple Pies and Cherry Pies are a classic snack or dessert.

