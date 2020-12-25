If you made brisket and have a ton of meaty goodness leftover, you're probably wondering what you can do with all that meat just waiting to be enjoyed. Never fear, dear reader, because we've compiled a list of leftover brisket recipes to help you use up all that leftover meat, no matter how you like to enjoy your smoked brisket.

Whether you're looking for leftover smoked brisket recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, an appetizer, side dish, or snack, there should be something here for you.

1. BBQ Nachos

If you're a fan of BBQ, you'll probably enjoy this recipe. All you need is cooked beef pot roast or brisket, waffle fries, beans, barbecue sauce, cheese, sour cream, and onions for a delicious dish of nachos.

2. Brisket Tacos

Leftover beef brisket paired with crunchy taco shells -- what's not to like? Check out this recipe for brisket tacos if you're looking for a fairly easy but flavorful meal to make with your remaining brisket.

3. Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich

There are just so many ways to make grilled cheese even better, and this is one of them! This recipe calls for cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, either Italian bread or Texas toast, and shredded brisket. Yum!

4. Leftover Brisket and Poblano Chili

There are actually a ton of different brisket chili recipes out there, but we think this is one of the most promising. Plus, it's technically keto! For this recipe, you'll need your brisket, poblano peppers seeded and diced, chili powder, cumin, coriander, a bunch of veggies, and a few other ingredients.

5. Smoked Brisket Shepherd's Pie with Jalapeno Cheddar Mashed Potatoes

Who doesn't love mashed potatoes? You don't ever really need an excuse to eat them, but this recipe for smoked brisket shepherd's pie will give you a good one. See it here.

6. 4 Ingredient BBQ Brisket Quesadillas

Keep it simple with this four-ingredient quesadilla recipe for your leftover brisket. If you've got tortillas, brisket, BBQ sauce, and shredded Colby Jack cheese, you're good to go! Check out the recipe.

7. Brisket Hash and Eggs

If you want a breakfast option for your leftover brisket, look no further than this hash and eggs recipe. This breakfast hash also includes peppers, garlic, and onion for a delicious start to your day.

8. Leftover Brisket Fold Overs

If you sauté some onions, add some brisket, garlic, barbeque sauce, balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and a few other ingredients to these foldovers made with Pillsbury Grands biscuits, you'll find yourself with a delectable little plate of food. See the recipe.

9. Smoked Beef Brisket and Corn Chowder

A twist on traditional corn chowder! We think after you try this recipe with beef brisket, you'll never want to eat it without the addition ever again.

10. Brisket Chimichanga

If you've already tried making tacos and quesadillas with your brisket, why not give chimichangas a go instead? It includes rice pilaf, and the recipe suggests a Mexican rice recipe. See the recipe here.

11. Cowboy Beans with Leftover Brisket

At first glance, this recipe may sound simple, but it does involve steps like rinsing the pinto beans in a mesh strainer and pouring them into a cast-iron Dutch oven. Still, the final product looks great! Check out the recipe.

12. Brisket Tostadas with Beans and Cheese

There are always more options when it comes to brisket and beans. This recipe calls for pickled jalapeno as well, so only attempt it if you're willing to eat something with a little kick!

13. BBQ Tater Tot Casserole

We think casserole is the ultimate comfort food. Why not use up your leftover beef brisket to whip one together? Bonus points for using up those frozen tater tots in the freezer in a creative way. See the recipe.

adsense ad