Doughnuts, the universally beloved fried rings of sugary goodness, come in every flavor under the sun. From glazed to chocolatey to fruity, there's something for everyone. The first doughnut chain in America was Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, and it has now been open for almost 90 years! Krispy Kreme gives the people what they want, offering an incredible spread of sweets that are even divided into categories- iced, glazed, filled, cake and chocolate. In case you haven't had the joy of experiencing these menu items for yourself, here is every doughnut on the Krispy Kreme menu!

1. Santa Belly Doughnut

A Christmasy sweet treat, this adorable Chocolate Kreme filled doughnut is dipped in red icing and sugar, with a sweet layer of chocolate icing and a sugary belt!

2. Present Doughnut

The present doughnut is a Sugar Cookie Kreme Filled doughnut adorned with green and red icing, the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit!

3. Festive Tree Doughnut

Another holiday-themed limited time offer on the Krispy Kreme menu, this Red Velvet Cake Batter filled doughnut is dipped in cream cheese icing and decorated with a lovely tree.

4. Reese's Classic Doughnut

This classic peanut butter doughnut is filled with Reese's Peanut Butter Cream and layered with Hershey's chocolate icing, then adorned with mini peanut butter cups, peanut butter sauce and delicious chocolate to top it off!

5. Original Filled Original Kreme

This Original Glazed Doughnut is filled with White Kreme and topped with stripes of yummy white icing.

6. Original Filled Chocolate Kreme

The chocolate version of number 5, this glazed donut has Chocolate Kreme filling and a drizzle of chocolate icing.

7. Original Glazed

A true classic, the original glazed is simple and sweet, perfect to enjoy with a latte or mocha.

8. Chocolate Iced Glazed

Chocolate lovers agree that the Chocolate Iced Glazed dipped in smooth chocolate icing is irresistibly delicious!

9. Chocolate Iced Glazed With Holiday Sprinkles

This chocolatey ring of goodness is dressed up in holiday sprinkles, adding a touch of sweetness and fun to the classic Original Glazed.

10. Oreo Cookies And Cream

You can't go wrong with Oreo cookies and Kreme filling, especially when dipped in dark chocolate icing and garnished with Oreo cookie bits!

11. Chocolate Iced With Kreme Filling

This favorite is filled with Kreme filling and dipped in chocolate icing for the perfect combo.

12. Cake Batter

Cake Batter doughnuts are ideal for birthdays, filled with cake batter Kreme and decorated with yellow icing and colorful confetti sprinkles!

13. Chocolate Iced Custard Filled

Dipped in chocolate icing and filled with custard, you'll want seconds of this one!

14. Glazed Raspberry Filled

This delectable glazed doughnut is full of sweet raspberry jelly.

15. Glazed Lemon Filled

Try this lemon filled glazed doughnut for a pop of citrusy flavor to start your day!

16. Strawberry Iced With Sprinkles

This glazed doughnut is generously covered in strawberry icing with fun rainbow sprinkles on top.

17. Apple Fritter

Bursting with fall flavors, the apple fritter on the Krispy Kreme menu combines the flavors of cinnamon, apple and sweet glaze.

18. Chocolate Glazed Doughnut

This chocolate covered sweet treat is perfect for chocolate lovers!

19. Glazed With Kreme Filling

Filled with Kreme and covered in a sugary glaze, this will start your morning right.

20. Chocolate Iced Cake

This traditional doughnut is dipped in sweet chocolate icing for the ideal sweet treat.

21. Chocolate Iced Raspberry Filling

The blend of sweet raspberry jelly and smooth chocolate icing is truly addicting, especially when decorated with a lovely red swirl.

22. Glazed Chocolate Cake

This doughnut is chocolate cake in a bite, full of rich chocolatey goodness.

23. Glazed Blueberry Cake

Another glazed treat, this is full of blueberry and covered in a delicious sweet glaze.

24. Cinnamon Apple Filled

Think of the perfect apple pie- this yummy doughnut is a scrumptious mix of apple compote and cinnamon sugar.

25. Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon buns are a classic breakfast sweet, full of cinnamon dough and sweet glaze.

26. Cinnamon Sugar

Another classic, this doughnut is covered in tasty cinnamon sugar!

27. Glazed Sour Cream

This moist cake doughnut is glazed to perfection.

28. Traditional Cake

The traditional cake doughnut is ideal for those with less of a sweet tooth, classic and rich for a simple treat.

29. Chocolate Iced Glazed Cruller

This cruller is cake covered in glaze and chocolate icing, a decadent way to treat yourself.

30. Cinnamon Twist

Another cinnamon sweet treat on the Krispy Kreme menu, this twist has an abundance of cinnamon sugar!

31. Double Dark Chocolate

This double dark chocolate doughnut is perfect for die-hard chocolate lovers.

32. Dulce De Leche

This creamy caramel delight has a thick sweet filling and yummy sugar on top!

33. Glazed Cinnamon

The glazed cinnamon is full of cinnamon flavor, covered in sweet glaze and topped with powdered cinnamon sugar to brighten your day.

34. Glazed Cruller

The cruller is a perfect combo of rich cake flavor and sweet, delicious glaze.

35. Maple Iced Glazed

Another fall classic, the Maple Iced Glazed has a shell of sweet maple icing.

36. Mini Original Glazed Doughnuts

These are mini versions of the Original Glazed Doughnut, perfect for a bite-sized snack!

37. Mini Chocolate Iced Glazed

A mini version of the Chocolate Iced Glazed doughnut, these are great for sharing.

38. Mini Red Iced With Sprinkles

Get in the holiday spirit with these mini glazed doughnuts adorned with red icing and holiday sprinkles!

39. Mini Green Iced With Sprinkles

These festive minis are the green version of number 38, great for the holiday season.

40. New York Cheesecake

Who doesn't love cheesecake? This has creamy cheesecake filling, cream cheese icing on top and a sprinkle of crunch!

41. Powdered Blueberry Filled

This berry delicious doughnut has blueberry filling and a sweet touch of powdered sugar on top.

42. Powdered Cake

The simple powdered cake is a timeless classic, covered in a layer of sweet powdered sugar.

43. Powdered Cinnamon Cake

This doughnut is full of cinnamon flavor, ideal to enjoy with a cup of hot chocolate.

44. Powdered Strawberry Filled

Another berry classic, this is filled with strawberry filling and balanced out with a dusting of powdered sugar.

45. Powdered With Lemon Kreme

Lemon Kreme on the inside and powdery sugar on the outside, this is like a sweet bite of lemon cake.

46. Powdered With Strawberry Kreme

This scrumptious dessert is filled with sweet strawberry Kreme and adorned with powdery sugar.

47. Strawberry Iced

The lovely strawberry iced doughnut is an inviting ring of glazed, pink goodness!

48. Original Glazed Doughnut Holes

These are the doughnut holes of the Original Glazed Doughnuts, great for snacking and sharing.

49. Glazed Cake Doughnut Holes

The doughnut holes of the Glazed Cake doughnuts, eat these for a sweet and addicting snack!

50. Glazed Blueberry Cake Doughnut Holes

More doughnut holes, but with a blueberry twist, these are ideal for berry lovers with a sweet tooth!

51. Glazed Chocolate Cake Doughnut Holes

These are the doughnut holes of the Glazed Chocolate Cake doughnuts, the perfect chocolatey sweets to share.

