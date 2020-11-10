Krispy Kreme is Selling Caramel-Glazed Doughnuts for the First Time Ever

There's new caramel awesomeness in town! For a limited time the original glazed doughnut is getting a facelift and a lot of caramel lovers are very happy about it. According to Krispy Kreme, the new caramel glazed doughnuts will be available in two new flavors including the Caramel Glazed Doughnut and the Salted Double Caramel Crunch Doughnut.

Krispy Kreme is Selling Limited Time Caramel-Glazed Doughnuts

Starting November 9th, select Krispy Kreme locations will be selling the classic original glazed doughnut will be enrobed in a rich caramel glaze and salted crunch topping. I don't know about you but the salted caramel icing donuts have my full attention. The combination of salty and sweet is always a winning pair. Sit down and watch the whole season of Yellowstone with these doughnuts.

"There are a lot of caramel lovers out there and if you're one of them, this doughnut is going to blow your mind," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme. "It's incredibly delicious and you're going to need to take a moment for yourself and just be one with caramel awesomeness. It's been a year, to say the least. You've earned it." With the COVID pandemic beginning to spike, and finally getting through Trump vs. Biden election day, the doughnut chain is here to help right before the stress of the holiday season takes over.

Jelly Belly Krispy Kreme Jelly Beans

Caramel is the latest in a lineup of innovative glaze flavors Krispy Kreme has introduced in recent years, including chocolate, lemon, blueberry, strawberry and coffee. Krispy Kreme debuts new flavors every few months, so we can't wait to see what the glaze waterfall is going to bring us next.

You've only got two weeks so make sure you get one of these new decadent caramel doughnuts soon! Just don't forget the napkins.

adsense ad