Invented in 1937, Kraft Mac and Cheese was created during the Great Depression as a way to combine nonperishable dried enriched macaroni noodles and processed cheese. The new Kraft Macaroni & Cheese dinner was a way for families to eat a simple meal that was affordable and meatless.

While Kraft Original macaroni & cheese is always a tasty family meal, we love adding our own twist to the convenient boxed dinner. Whether you like to add paprika, cauliflower, or turmeric to your creamy macaroni & cheese, these cheesy goodness boxed mac and cheese recipes are for you!

Most recipes use the original blue box which can be bought at most grocery stores or online.

11 Kraft Mac and Cheese Recipes

Upgraded Mac & Cheese

Upgrade the blue box original flavor with the addition of cheddar cheese, sour cream, butter cracker breadcrumbs, and crushed red pepper. Take that Velveeta!

Serve with veggies and you've got yourself a complete meal.

Get the recipe here.

Broccoli Mac and Cheese

Let's get deluxe! Kraft Deluxe that is. This Kraft macaroni and cheese is a yummy mixture of chicken, broccoli, and macaroni.

Get the recipe here.

Bacon Chipotle Macaroni and Cheese

Cook the original flavor macaroni and cheese according to the package and drain, then add in the cheese powder, milk, butter, and chipotle peppers. Sprinkle the macaroni pasta with bacon and serve.

Get the recipe here.

Sausage and Pepper Macaroni and Cheese

Italian sausage and sharp cheddar go so well together! This Kraft mac & cheese meal combines smoked paprika, beef stock, sweet Italian sausage, and bell peppers into a fantastic family dinner free of artificial dyes and artificial flavors.

Get the recipe here.

Sriracha Mac 'n Cheese Bites

Take boxed Kraft Original flavor Macaroni & Cheese to a whole new level with this fun appetizer! Cook the kraft dinner according to package directions then mix with an egg and sriracha. Place the mac & cheese cups in a muffin thin and cook until crispy.

Get the recipe here.

Buffalo Chicken Macaroni and Cheese

What's better than buffalo chicken and mac & cheese? Combine your favorites with this super simple recipe.

Get the recipe here.

Ship Wreck Dinner

Get stuck on a deserted island and this is the one dish you would want to pack with you. Beef, macaroni, and stewed tomatoes make up this hearty family dinner.

Get the recipe here.

Southwestern Macaroni & Cheese

Have a ton of black beans in the pantry but don't know how to use them? Toss them in this Southwestern Macaroni & Cheese recipe along with corn.

Get the recipe here.

Cheesy Tuna Mac

Need a bit of comfort food? This recipe is for you! Cream of condensed broccoli soup, tuna, and macaroni and cheese make this a delicious pantry meal.

Get the recipe here.

Cheesy Chili Mac and Cheese

On the table in 25 minutes, the combo of pasta and chili can't be beaten.

Get the recipe here.

Mac and Cheese Casserole with Ham

Ham and peas mix up this casserole. The best part is that it's on the table in 30 minutes!

Get the recipe here.

