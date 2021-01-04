Using bouillon cubes or ready-made seasoning can speed up your dinner prep and add a lot of flavor to your cooking. And when you start thinking outside the bouillon box, there's a lot more than beef and chicken bouillon to be found. Commercial dried seasonings have been popular for well over 100 years, and one of the most well-known pioneers of dried seasonings and bouillon is still going strong today. Knorr seasoning and bouillon is used by millions of people in the United States and around the world and there are so many flavors to try.

In addition to the standard vegetable, beef, and chicken bouillon, Knorr has a whole line of seasoning packets. Here are our favorite Knorr seasoning packets.

Vegetable Seasoning

French Onion: This Knorr seasoning is one to keep on hand. Not only can you mix up a quick and easy french onion dip, it's a natural flavor component in dishes like

Leek: If you're out of onions or vegetable bouillon, this particular Knorr product is one you can reach for. It adds a mild onion flavor to any savory dish.

Vegetable: This Knorr seasoning, made of carrots, onions, tomatoes, celery root, leeks, cabbage, cauliflower, green peas and potatoes, adds depth to any dish. Try using it as part of creamy dip or as a base for a salad dressing.

Spring Vegetable: The Spring Vegetable seasoning has carrots, leeks, zucchini, onions, mushrooms, and red bell peppers, which makes it an all-purpose seasoning for casseroles, egg-based dishes like frittatas, and dishes with creamy sauces.

Sauce Mixes

Seasoning blends can help you create tasty sauces without a lot of prep or cooking time.

Béarnaise: If you want to add a rich, creamy French sauce to a dish, use Knorr's Béarnaise seasoning blend with butter, tarragon and parsley.

Parma Rosa: This pink sauce is made with tomatoes and parmesan (add a little bit of vodka and you can make your own vodka penne).



International Knorr Seasoning Blends

One of the hardest things about learning how to cook a cuisine that you're not familiar with is getting the spices right. Seasoning packets take the guesswork out of the equation. Knorr has seasoning packets for different international cuisines, which can help you get inspired in your weeknight cooking.

Taste of Morocco: The Taste of Morocco seasoning uses smoky red chilis, cayenne, coriander and garlic, with no salt, preservatives or added MSG (monosodium glutamate) to help you create a warm and spicy taste.

Taste of Japan: Like their other international blends, this one uses no salt, preservatives or added MSG. It does have toasted nori seaweed, sesame seeds and a hot pepper blend.

Taste of Ethiopia: Use this seasoning blend made of cinnamon, coriander and hot paprika for slow-cooked stews and meat rubs.

Knorr Latin Flavors

Knorr Selects Tomato with Chicken Flavor Granulated Bouillon: Made with natural chicken broth (or caldo de pollo), tomatoes, carrots, garlic, and cilantro. Granulated bouillon works like bouillon cubes; all you have to is let the granules dissolve in a cup of boiling water before adding it to your dish. They also offer granulated bouillon in vegetable, chicken, beef, and shrimp flavors.



Cilantro and Achiote Seasoning: Achiote paste is used as a marinade or rub for Central American, Mexican, and Caribbean cuisines. Made from annatto seeds, cumin, pepper, coriander, oregano, cloves and garlic, it's warm and spicy. Use in traditional Latin dishes or to add flavor to any chicken, seafood or pork.

Gravies

Gravy isn't just for the holiday table or Sunday dinner. Add it to meatballs, any kind of dish with roast meat or even as a pasta sauce.

Classic Brown: You can't go wrong with Knorr's classic gravy.



adsense ad