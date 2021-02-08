Often, the hardest part of cooking is finding the right seasonings. If you don't season enough, especially in a soup or casserole, the end result can be a little bland. If you sprinkle on too much of something strong like garlic powder, cumin, or chili powder, your dish can be overpowering. Because of this, pre-made seasoning packets can be the perfect solution! Here are 10 recipes that use Knorr products for the perfect amount of flavorful and delicious seasoning.

1. Knorr Spinach Dip

Spinach dip is the perfect, healthy appetizer to enjoy with crackers or crispy bread. This dip is as creamy as they come, using a package of the Knorr vegetable recipe mix for the flavoring. Treat yourself to a snackable spinach dip the next time you need a classy appetizer or side.

Get the recipe here.

2. Lebanese Grilled Chicken

Grilled chicken is a tasty go-to for a BBQ or get-together. The Knorr Taste of the Middle East Meat & Vegetable Seasoning blend contains tangy sumac, sesame seeds and flavorful thyme, with no preservatives or added MSG. This tasty seasoning packet is delicious on meats or veggies. Enjoy Lebanese chicken with a lemon wedge garnish!

Get the recipe here.

3. Paprika Chicken & Tomato Pasta

Ideal for a cozy night in, this chicken and tomato pasta is a medley of cherry tomatoes, pasta, chicken, and fresh basil. You can't go wrong using a package of Knorr Selects Spinach Florentine with Penne Pasta for a creamy, filling and flavorful meal.

Get the recipe here.

4. Knorr Chicken Tacos

It's time for taco night with chicken flavor bouillon! Chicken along with cilantro, lime juice and garlic is the perfect filling for a healthy and tasty taco. This granulated bouillon is easy to use, and you can opt for reduced sodium for an even healthier option!

Get the recipe here.

5. Homemade Chicken Pasta-Roni

Another creamy pasta recipe, this homemade pasta-roni features chicken bouillon, butter, and garlic on noodles. These caldo de pollo cubes are a lovely caramel color and taste natural and flavorful. Ready in under 30 minutes, this chicken pasta-roni is the way to go for an easy but yummy weeknight meal.

Get the recipe here.

6. Aromatic Potato Wedges

Potato wedges are the perfect side dish, especially when flavored with Knorr aromat seasoning. Containing monosodium glutamate, yeast extract, turmeric, dried onions, and dried mushrooms, this all-purpose seasoning provides the authentic taste and fragrance of herbs, spices and vegetables without any of the chopping or prep work!

Get the recipe here.

7. Filipino Garlic Fried Rice

A combo of white rice, garlic, and Knorr liquid seasoning, this Filipino garlic fried rice is flavorful and delicious. Garnish with scallions for extra flavor and crunch, and enjoy alongside vegetables and meat!

Get the recipe here.

8. Asian BBQ Marinade

Bring all the flavors of an Asian BBQ into your home with this tangy, spicy marinade. The citric acid of the orange combines with the flavors of ginger and garlic to create delicious and flavorful roasted chicken.

Get the recipe here.

9. Cilantro Rice with Tomatoes

Simple but delectable, this Knorr-seasoned dish combines the flavors of tomatoes, chicken and cilantro for an easy crowd-pleaser. Ready in 30 minutes, cilantro rice is a great side for meat or a tofu stir fry.

Get the recipe here.

10. Gluten-Free Mushroom Risotto

A yummy comfort dish, this gluten-free mushroom risotto has all the umami flavor of porcini and chestnut mushrooms, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley. Onion, garlic and butter are added in for a delicious flavor profile that goes well with the creamy texture of risotto.

Get the recipe here.

adsense ad