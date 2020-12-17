California is known for its sunshine, beaches and laid-back culture, and it also has some of the most authentic Mexican food in the country! Right on the border of Mexico, California is a haven of delicious Mexican and Tex-Mex food. One such restaurant is King Taco, a fast food chain based in Los Angeles renowned for its high quality Mexican food.

The History of King Taco

King Taco was opened in 1974, first operating out of a converted ice cream truck. It was founded by Raul Martinez Sr., who has been credited with inventing the modern taco truck! Mr. Martinez and his restaurant were featured in Los Angeles Times, where he tells the story of the humble beginnings of King Taco. A Mexican immigrant, he believed that making tacos was an art, and this confidence led him to park his taco truck outside of a bar one summer night in LA, selling $70 worth of tacos that first night.

Six months later, he had opened his first King Taco restaurant in Cypress Park, and soon another followed in East Los Angeles. Every location serves soft tacos, burritos, sopes, tamales, nachos, and authentic Mexican drinks like horchata and jamaica. In some locations you can even find rotisserie chicken!

This beloved restaurant has a widespread fan base throughout California, and there are currently 22 King Taco locations throughout Los Angeles and San Bernardino. This successful, authentic restaurant chain has even placed within the top 100 of Hispanic Business Magazine's "Top 500 Hispanic Businesses." Mexican food lovers attribute its popularity to its use of fresh ingredients and high quality food.

King Taco Dishes

King Taco has a plethora of delicious options, but its tacos are considered its specialty, hence the name. This delicious Mexican restaurant makes all of its tacos out of two warm corn tortillas, with salsa, a choice of meat and a garnish of fresh cilantro and onion. Simple but delicious, you can get carne asada, al pastor, carnitas, pollo, or more when deciding on the meat to fill your taco. No matter what you choose, you can't go wrong with any taco when it comes to the menu at King Taco.

The burritos are also dependably delicious, made with flour tortillas, meat, pinto beans, seasoned Mexican rice, fresh cilantro and onion, and of course the famous King Taco salsa. While the carne asada burrito is a favorite, each burrito is delicious in its own right. The sopes at King Taco are also a favorite, made with a crispy cornmeal shell and a choice of meat, refried beans, cabbage, cotija cheese and salsa.

King Taco's salsa is renowned for being tasty and authentic! The red salsa is made with a secret family recipe, made from a variety of chilis and spices to create a unique and spicy flavor. The green salsa is less spicy, also made from a secret family recipe and full of fresh ingredients.

Along with these yummy salsas, you can order guacamole, jalapenos, and lots of other sides to add to your meal. The next time you find yourself in California, check out the closest King Taco restaurant to experience its scrumptious and authentic Mexican food for yourself. You won't regret it!

