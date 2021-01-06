The KFC Secret Menu is the Answer to All Your Comfort Food Cravings

There's something pretty darn exciting about hidden menus only certain people know about at their favorite fast food restaurants. They're basically just food items that aren't listed on the regular menu, but if you ask for a secret menu item, chances are you'll have success. Well, Colonel Sanders has some good news to share. KFC, known for its fried chicken, also has a complete list of KFC secret menu items to satisfy all of your comfort food cravings. If you're a huge fan of this fast-food chain, get the inside scoop on their secret menu and make a stop at your local KFC as soon as you can.

1. Poutine

Poutine is a popular dish in Canada and thank goodness it found its way to the United States because it's nothing but delicious. This item is offered on. the KFC secret menu and consists of a huge plate full of French fries and cheese curds and is then smothered in gravy. Now we can truly understand the meaning of, "finger lickin' good."

2. Double Down

Forget the bun, it's all about the fried chicken with the Double Down! Bacon, Monterey jack cheese, pepper jack cheese, and the Colonel's sauce is all sandwiched in between two pieces of crispy fried chicken. All you need is some melted cheese and you'll be in heaven.

3. Triple Down

If two pieces of Kentucky fried chicken won't cut it, order the Triple Down off of the secret menu. It's basically the same as the Double Down but contains an extra piece of fried chicken and even more cheese and extra bacon.

If you're feeling super hungry and up for the challenge, the Triple Down won't disappoint.

4. Hot Pocket Bowl

This secret menu item was actually once on the regular menu. If your local KFC has all the ingredients on hand, most likely they'll be able to make one for you. The Hot Pocket Bowl consists of hot pocket dough with chicken, cheese, gravy, and even corn.

5. Build Your Own Bowl

If you don't see a bowl on the menu that will meet your taste buds expectations, the build your own bowl option will certainly let you get creative and customize your meal. Use your imagination and fill your bowl with all of your favorite toppings.

6. Add Mashed Potatoes

KFC's mashed potatoes are pretty dreamy, especially with gravy. Now you can forget about them being known as just a side dish. Say, "add mashed potatoes," and a KFC employee will add mashed potatoes directly on to your order.

7. Add Bacon

Everyone loves bacon, right? Especially extra bacon. If you would like to add more to your sandwich, bowl or any other regular menu item, simply ask to add bacon.

You might be charged a little extra, but that's ok. There's always a good reason for more bacon!

8. Add a Side of Biscuits

Just looking at the picture of sides from KFC, especially those biscuits, makes my stomach grumble! Don't be afraid to ask for a side of their buttery, fluffy biscuits to go with your entrée. It will cost you a bit extra, but it's the perfect way to soak up that extra bit of gravy.

