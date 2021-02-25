Every sitcom has that one odd thing that stands out, and for The Office, it's Kevin's famous chili scene. Recorded as a cold-open for the episode titled, Casual Friday, the scene opens on Kevin Malone, who is played by Brian Baumgartner, telling the audience about his famous pot of chili. Within seconds the huge pot of chili and beans are on the Dunder Mifflin floor as Kevin uses papers and files to try and scoop it back into the pot.

Bush's Beans and Kevin From 'The Office' Team Up To Stop Chili From Spilling

Last year Baumgartner partnered with Bush's Beans to redo his chili recipe, however, it still ended up on the floor.

So for National Chili Day this year Bush's and Baumgartner teamed up once again, and this time they created 'No Spilly Chili Pot' to prevent spills in front of his paper company co-workers played by Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, and Steve Carell.

According to Bush's, the new 'No Spilly Chili Pot' features a gyroscope model that keeps the chili stable, a welded frame to protect the pot from dramatic gestures, gate latches, and even a seatbelt for added safety.

"At Bush's, we take 'beanovation' seriously, always experimenting with new products, flavors, and techniques to get the best out of the mighty bean," said Stephen Palacios, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Bush Brothers & Co. "Helping Brian create the 'No Spilly Chili Pot' was a no brainer. Brian's passion for chili embodies the same level of care and attention to detail that our Bush's employees put forth each day, especially when it comes to creating our Bush's Chili Beans."

You can make Brain (and Kevin's) famous chili by following the recipe here. Don't spill it!

