As wonderful as Thanksgiving is, it can be hard to navigate this food-filled holiday on a diet. Various members of my family have cycled through veganism, gluten free and paleo diets to the great displeasure of those in charge of Thanksgiving cooking. I will never forget eating pie crust harvested from cattails in 2014! The keto diet is another diet that can be difficult to accommodate for when it comes to a traditional Thanksgiving meal. This low carb, high fat diet doesn't exactly encourage large amounts of mashed potatoes, pies and gravy. However, if you're on the keto diet this year, don't despair! Here are 14 mouthwatering keto Thanksgiving recipes that are delicious and filling without all the carbs.

1. Keto Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Veggies are a natural choice when on a low-carb diet, and they're a great way to balance out the sweets and less-than-healthy classic Thanksgiving foods! These creamy brussels sprouts are a tasty appetizer to your main course. The blend of creamy garlic sauce with crispy bacon will have you coming back for seconds.

Get the recipe here.

2. Keto Sweet Potato Casserole

Thanksgiving dinner isn't complete without a sweet potato dish. This sugar free sweet potato casserole works for the keto diet and the paleo diet, making it a versatile choice for families with multiple dietary restrictions. The crunchy pecan topping of this tasty casserole is the perfect accompaniment to the creamy sweet potato within!

Get the recipe here.

3. Keto Thanksgiving Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry sauce is another Thanksgiving classic, not to be forsaken for any diet. The keto meal plan focuses on low carbs, often resulting in sugar-free recipes like this one. However, you won't miss out on any sweetness with this sugar-free cranberry sauce, because the powdered monk fruit sweetener leaves nothing to be desired. Add in the orange zest and cinnamon and you'll wonder why you ever made traditional cranberry sauce.

Get the recipe here.

4. Keto Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin pie is a favorite Thanksgiving dessert, full of pumpkiny goodness and warm spices. This keto dessert is also gluten free and an ideal way to accomplish weight loss without giving up the best things in life (sweets of course). This recipe features creamy pumpkin puree mixed with cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, a delectable way to celebrate a keto Thanksgiving.

Get the recipe here.

5. Keto Cauliflower Stuffing

Keto stuffing may be difficult to imagine, since bread is one of its key components. However, this cauliflower stuffing does the trick with cauliflower instead of bread, and you can enjoy it without the food coma that typically follows Thanksgiving dinner. This stuffing recipe is packed with tasty goodies like browned sausage, toasted pecans and caramelized onions.

Get the recipe here.

6. Keto Cornbread

Cornbread is a yummy dish for any time of year, but it's especially good when served with warm creamy dishes like casserole and mashed potatoes, making it ideal for Thanksgiving. This keto bread is made with almond flour, but coconut flour works just as well. Enjoy this low carb keto cornbread as a side or main dish for keto Thanksgiving!

Get the recipe here.

7. Keto Thanksgiving Green Bean Casserole

A Thanksgiving classic, green bean casserole is another natural choice when trying to cut down on carbs. This easy keto dish takes only 30 minutes and involves green beans baked with cream of mushroom soup and lots of cheese. Green bean casserole is an ideal low-carb choice that will leave you contentedly full.

Get the recipe here.

8. Keto Butternut Squash

Butternut squash is a winter classic, in my opinion one of the tastiest winter squashes! It has such a sweet, delicious natural flavor that it almost doesn't need anything added to it. However, the bacon in this roasted butternut squash recipe makes it an irresistible Thanksgiving side dish. While butternut squash does have carbs, it can fit well in a keto diet if the other dishes served are also keto-friendly.

Get the recipe here.

9. Keto Thanksgiving Gravy

Every Thanksgiving meal needs gravy, keto or not. This keto gravy is delectable when poured over cauliflower mash or turkey. While regular gravy has lots of fat and flour, this one is made with flour replacements like almond flour or flaxseed meal. This buttery gravy is a low carb recipe that will help you completely forget that you're restricting your diet!

Get the recipe here.

10. Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake Cupcakes

Thanksgiving desserts are the most important part of the meal in my household. While pies are the traditional Thanksgiving dessert, these pumpkin cheesecake cupcakes are viable competition. The keto meal plan may dictate fewer carbs, but that doesn't mean those on the keto diet shouldn't enjoy sweet desserts! These are topped generously with cream cheese frosting and drizzled with caramel sauce and walnuts.

Get the recipe here.

11. Keto Cauliflower Casserole

Another tasty veggie option, this delicious keto cauliflower casserole is full of creamy cheese sauce and tender cauliflower. Feel free to add as much cheddar cheese as your heart desires. Aside from the cheese, most of the flavor in this yummy comfort food is due to the nutmeg, salt and pepper. This casserole is a filling way to stay low-carb and still have an indulgent Thanksgiving meal.

Get the recipe here.

12. Keto Cauliflower Mash

The healthier cousin of mashed potatoes, cauliflower mash is a creamy way to host a low carb Thanksgiving. This side dish is tasty on its own or with keto gravy drizzled on top. Cauliflower is a great source of vitamins and minerals, so this garlicy cauliflower mash allows you to have a tasty meal while also getting your vitamins and keeping it low-carb.

Get the recipe here.

13. Keto Thanksgiving Pecan Pie

Pecan pie is an indispensable part of Thanksgiving dinner! Whether you add chocolate in like I do or enjoy classic pecan pie, this dessert is not to be abandoned for your ketogenic diet. The best keto recipes are just as yummy as the carb-filled alternatives, and this pecan pie fits the bill. Make sure you leave room for the crispy crust, gooey vanilla-pecan filling and crunchy pecans in this sugar free dessert!

Get the recipe here.

14. Keto Thanksgiving Zucchini Gratin

This easy keto zucchini gratin is another way to incorporate veggies into your Thanksgiving dinner. This low carb gratin has butter and heavy whipping cream for all the creaminess you could ever desire, and the golden brown cheese on top makes it an unforgettable keto meal. Get into ketosis without sacrificing cheesy, delicious comfort foods!

Get the recipe here.

