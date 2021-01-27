One of the best parts of hosting dinner parties is relishing in all of the leftover wine. And while I do love sipping on a glass while catching up on the latest episode of Dead To Me, sometimes I crave something more than just a glass. I usually opt for Sprite or 7-Up when I am itching for a spritzer, but when I am feeling really daring I top my red wine with Coca-Cola. And let me tell you, it's one of the best combinations you would have never expected.

Meet the kalimotxo cocktail

Who knew Coke and red wine would make an incredible couple? Apparently the people of Spain. Created in the Old Port of Algorta in the Basque region, this Spanish cocktail mixes together equal parts of red white and Coca-Cola to create the kalimotxo or calimocho cocktail. The cocktail is poured over ice and is usually served with very cheap wine. Some times it is served with lime or a slice of lemon as a garnish. That's right -- a creation from Basque country years ago is still worth a try to this day.

According to history, the drink name can be traced back to the 1970s. Before then the drink could be ordered if you asked for a Rioja libre or a Cuba Libre del Pobre, which roughly translates to a "poor man's Cuba Libre". Cuba Libre's are traditionally made with cola, rum, and a splash of lime.

Over the years the drink has spread to different European countries, however, it has yet to reach popularity here in America. Personally, I would have loved to know this combination existed while in college. We were already drinking cheap red wine by the box; it would have been nice to spruce it up just a tad during tailgate season.

So the next time you have a hankering for dry red wine with a slightly sour taste, grab a tall glass, fill it with ice, and top it off with equal parts of Coca-Cola and cheap red wine for the first time. It's definitely worth a try!

