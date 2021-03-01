What's not to love about Jello? There are a ton of different flavors out there and it's one of the simplest snacks to make. Maybe you remember simply enjoying a cup full of Jello after dinner or for a late-night snack. Or maybe you have memories of Mom or Grandma whipping up one of her classic, retro gelatin-based desserts for every potluck-Jello salad.

Jello salad is one of those dessert recipes that always turn out to be a hit at every gathering. A salad made with flavored gelatin, fruit, and a creamy component like cool whip, cottage cheese, or cream cheese, this dessert is a true blast from the past. Looking for inspiration to bring back this dessert to all of your family gatherings? Check out our favorite Jello salad recipes below.

1. Raspberry Fluff Jello Salad

While this make-ahead dessert isn't made in a traditional Jello mold, it is still considered a Jello salad or Jello fluff. Made with instant vanilla pudding, tapioca pudding, raspberry Jello, cool whip, and fresh raspberries, this creamy dessert will instantly be a favorite. Here's the recipe.

2. Lemon Mandarin Orange Jello Salad

This impressive-looking dessert has a citrusy orange Jello layer as well as a creamy whipped cream topping. Use premade Jello or simply get a small box of Jello and add cold water! Garnish with mandarin oranges and serve to your hungry crowd.

Here's the recipe.

3. Strawberry Jello Salad

This simple recipe needs some time to set, so it's the perfect dish to make ahead of time and then refrigerate. You'll start by dissolving the strawberry Jello in boiling water and then adding in the crushed pineapple, bananas, fresh strawberries, and pecans. You'll end up with essentially a Jello fresh fruit salad!

Half of the gelatin mixture goes into the pan and is then topped with sour cream and the rest of the gelatin. You know Grandma is going to be proud! Here's the recipe.

4. Lemon-Lime Jello Salad

Perfect for the summertime, Lemon-Lime Jello Salad is a refreshing treat made with lemon and lime gelatin, sweetened condensed milk, cottage cheese, crushed pineapple, mayonnaise, and zest. This crowd pleaser will have you coming back for more.

Here's the recipe.

5. Cranberry Jello Salad

Of course, this recipe is super festive for holiday dinners, however, it can be made any time of the year! With three layers- pretzel crust, white chocolate whipped cream filling, and cranberry Jello, you'll be adding this one to your recipe collection of family favorites.

Here's the recipe.

6. Blueberry Jello Salad

Whip up this purple gelatin salad in 15 minutes for a quick dessert to put on the table or bring to the BBQ. While this recipe suggests canned blueberries, feel free using frozen blueberries. Here's the recipe.

7. Cherry Jello Pretzel Salad

Don't you love the looks of this dessert salad? Also, if you're a fan of sweet and salty flavors, this one is for you! Here's the recipe.

8. Grandma's Sunshine Salad

This is a true, retro Jello salad recipe made with lemon gelatin, boiling water, crushed pineapple, and grated carrots. It sets up beautifully in a Jello mold and will be a stunner on the dessert table. Here's the recipe.

9. Peaches & Cream Jello

Creamy and fruity, Peach & Cream Jello gets a kick of boozy flavor from the peach schnapps. Whether its Easter or a casual get-together, you can't go wrong. Here's the recipe.

10. Sea Foam Salad

Sea Foam Salad or Creamy Pear Jello is a colorful dessert or side dish that combines pear juice, green or red Jello, cream cheese, and heavy cream.

Here's the recipe.

11. Berry Fluff Jello Salad

This berry salad has all the necessary ingredients- cottage cheese, Jello, whipped topping, mini marshmallows, and fresh berries. Serve this salad straight up or use it as a topping for cake.

Here's the recipe.

12. Orange Creamsicle Jello Mold

Creamsicles are great- you get both citrus and creamy flavors. Cubes of fresh orange juice gelatin sit inside a base of vanilla ice cream Jello. Yes, you read that right. Vanilla ice cream Jello! Try it out for yourself!

Here's the recipe.

13. Fruit and Yogurt Jello Cups

For a low calorie and sugar-free dessert, try out these Fruit and Yogurt Jello Cups. Even though you're using yogurt and sugar-free Jello mix, you'll still feel like you're indulging in a delicious dessert.

Here's the recipe.

14. Cherry Coke Jello Salad

If you're a fan of Cherry Coke or Cherry Dr. Pepper, you just might love this recipe. Serve in individual glasses or in a pretty Jello mold.

Here's the recipe.

This post was originally published on April 14, 2020.

