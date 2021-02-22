If you've got a box of instant pudding in your kitchen cabinet, you're well on your way to dessert. Using pudding in dessert recipes is a good way to add flavor and texture, whether your pudding dessert is a no-bake pie, poke cake or cookies. We've rounded up a whole list of Jello pudding recipes that are easy to make and taste so good. These dessert recipes will have you stocking up on boxes of instant pudding just so you can have the perfect yummy treat any time.

17 Classic Jello Pudding Recipes

1. No Bake Chocolate Dessert

Instant chocolate pudding mix in an Oreo crust makes for a super easy and fast no-bake dessert. Top it with Cool Whip and chocolate shavings for an extra-fancy pie. This easy recipe almost tastes like fancy chocolate mousse!

2. The Best Pudding Cookies Recipe

Obsessed with finding the perfect soft and gooey chocolate chip cookie? Here you go. Using instant vanilla pudding mix turns this cookie into a chewy chocolate chip dream.

3. Raspberry Vanilla Jello Salad

Mix raspberries with vanilla pudding, vanilla yogurt and Cool Whip for a smooth, cool treat.

4. Raspberry Cheesecake Pudding Pie

Another no-bake favorite, these layers of cheesecake pudding, raspberry and whipped topping are cool and creamy layered in a graham cracker crust. You don't have to top this easy dessert with chocolate syrup, but you definitely should.

5. Triple Layer Pumpkin Spice Pudding Pie

There's a reason we like pumpkin spice everything. This no-bake cream pie tastes like fall; don't forget to top it with chopped pecans.

6. Jello Pudding Easy Fudge

If you want fudge, but don't have any chocolate on hand, you need to know this recipe. A box of chocolate pudding takes the place of chocolate or cocoa, and you get easy, delicious fudge in no time flat.

7. Easy Vanilla Chocolate Pudding Pops

Homemade pudding pops are the best and they're so easy to make. This recipe uses a swirl of vanilla and chocolate pudding, but you can mix your choices of flavors. All you need is some cold milk, a large bowl, and popsicle molds.

8. Cookies and Cream Pudding Shots

This recipe is the pudding version of jello shots, with vodka and white chocolate liqueur and cookies and cream pudding. Fun and tasty.

9. Peanut Butter Pudding Pie

This no bake pie uses vanilla instant pudding and creamy peanut butter (and if you decided to top it with chocolate shavings, we're cool with that, too).

10. Blue Ribbon Banana Pudding

Banana pudding is the perfect weeknight desert. Creamy vanilla pudding, fresh bananas and vanilla wafers all sound simple, but together they're an amazing combo.

11. Oreo Dirt Pudding Parfaits

You can make this parfait as one big dessert, but the little individual cups are perfect for parties.

12. Lemon Burst Poke Cake

Poke cakes are so good, with a layer of lemon pudding soaking into warm cake. This lemon version is topped with a bright, citrus-flavored cream cheese frosting and it tastes like summer in a cake pan.

13. Butterscotch Pudding Blondies

The butterscotch Jello pudding mix in this recipe turns these blondies into soft, chewy delights.

14. Salted Caramel Pudding Cookies

Salted caramel cookies are made even better by using caramel pudding mix. Try these cookies warm, or maybe even topped with some salted caramel ice cream.

15. Vanilla Pudding Party Cupcakes

Vanilla pudding mix makes these cupcakes anything but boring. Add sprinkles to the batter and the frosting to bring the fun to any party.

16. Brownie Pudding Pie

A layer of brownie topped with a layer or chocolate pudding topped with a layer of whipped cream? Yes, please.

17. Cherry White Chocolate Pudding Cookies

This recipe calls for cherry jello, white chocolate pudding and white chocolate chips make for pretty-in-pink cookies.

