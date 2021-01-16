With over 2,000 locations around the United States, fast food restaurant chain Jack in the Box is known for its affordable prices as well as its wide range of menu options. Popular items like seasoned curly fries, the Sourdough Jack, Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger, and even tacos are just some of the offerings at Jack in the Box. We've told you all about their secret menu, but it's also worth checking out the Jack in the Box value menu.

Jack in the Box restaurants, like other fast food chains including Taco Bell and McDonald's, brings in loyal customers with their excellent value menu. It's a limited-time value menu, with five bargain menu items ranging from $1 to $5. Also called, "Value Done Jack's Way," the Jack in the Box value menu wants to offer customers some of their popular menu items at desirable prices.

If you want the inside scoop on Jack's value menu, read about it below and then take a trip to a Jack in the Box drive-thru closest to you.

1. 5 Chicken Nuggets-$1.59

Okay, so it might not be a pile of chicken nuggets like pictured above, but five chicken nuggets for just over a buck on the Jack in the Box value menu is a pretty good deal if I do say so myself.

If five chicken nuggets aren't quite enough for when you have the munchies, Jack in the Box offers a number of sides on their regular menu, including crispy egg rolls, onion rings and French fries for your snack food craving. If you're in the mood for something on the sweeter side, try out their mini churros.

2.Breakfast Pocket- $2

Breakfast at Jack in the Box is pretty dynamite. They've got hash browns, the Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich, Mini Pancakes, Meat Lovers Burrito, Extreme Sausage Sandwich, the list goes on and on.

However, if value menu prices are a reason to wake you up, go for their Breakfast Pocket priced at just $2. Wrapped in a tortilla made with your choice of sausage or ham, cheese, and egg, a morning pit stop at Jack in the Box is the way to start the day. And if you need a drink you can always add on a coffee, orange juice or shake for a few extra dollars.

3. Three Tacos and Small Drink- $3

For just $3, Jack's value menu offers customers 3 of their original tacos along with a small fountain drink. Sounds pretty nice, right? Even though the Jack in the Box menu prices are considered reasonable, it feels good to have a full meal at a low price.

And if you're in the mood to add on some dessert, feel free to order a slice of cheesecake, an Oreo Cookie shake, or their decadent Chocolate Overload Cake. Jack in the Box doesn't disappoint when it comes to dessert!

4. Bonus Jack Combo-$4-$5 (depending on location)

The Bonus Jack Combo includes a Triple Bonus Jack, which is a big cheeseburger! Three beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, and secret sauce make up this delicious burger. No need to order a side of Bacon Cheddar Potato Wedges or Stuffed Jalapeños because on top of the burger, you'll also get a small order of fries and a small fountain drink. The Bonus Jack combo is a complete meal priced at $4 or $5, depending on where you live.

