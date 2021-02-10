11 Authentic Irish Dishes That Don't Involve Guinness or the Color Green

Somehow March 17th turns us all a little bit green. With the Guinness, the green beer, the soggy fish and chips, and the sad attempts at corned beef, cabbage and other Irish dishes at your local Irish pub - it's like we're trying to convince ourselves that the Emerald Isle can beat the Brits' culinary reputation.

But in reality, there's plenty of traditional Irish food that you'd be lucky to try. And no, they do not all involve potatoes. So here are 11 recipes that you can whip up this March that will actually go spectacularly well with all that beer you're going to be drinking.

1. Bangers and Colcannon with Guinness Onion Gravy

This dish is popular throughout the British Isles. Effectively, is the typical pub-grub of the region as it is hearty and full of flavor - a required combination if you're going to be guzzling beer.

Get the recipe here.

2. Boxty

This Irish dish is having a resurgence in Ireland. You can get them in all shapes, sizes, and thicknesses, and you can even use them as wraps for other ingredients.

What makes these potato pancakes different from other variations of this dish is the use of two types of potatoes: mashed and grated. The combination gives them a uniquely pleasing texture.

Get the recipe here.

3. Battered Sausage

This is exactly what it sounds like: dipped, battered, and deep fried sausage. It's a corndog essentially. Traditionally these are served at fish and chips shops, but they're also incredibly easy to make at home, and they go great with a glass of Irish whiskey on the rocks.

Get the recipe here.

4. Champ

Don't be fooled - these are not just mashed potatoes. They are beautifully buttered ground tubers that are heated, mashed, and then loaded with chopped scallions.

Get the recipe here.

5. Dublin Coddle

This Irish dish will warm your stomach and your heart all at once. If you want to really coax out the aromas of the simple ingredients that are used, you will need to cook it for an extended period over a slow fire. The result, however, will be worth the patience.

Get the recipe here.

6. Farl

Think of these like flat gnocchis. Or you can compare them to Boxtys as they are quite similar but they are leavened and fried. In any case, you'll find that this staple of Irish cuisine is the perfect wrapper for your sausage or toast point for your jam.

Get the recipe here.

7. Full Irish Breakfast

This classic Irish breakfast features fried eggs, black pudding or white pudding depending on your preference, and pork sausage. You can even replace your soda bread toast with a scone if you fancy. This traditional Irish food is sure to soak up any leftover beer that you have in your system. Just make sure you drink lots of tea with it!

Get the recipe here.

8. Irish Stew

Whether you're in Galway, Dublin, or a city in the good ol' USA, you can't go wrong with a hearty stew full of potatoes, onions, leeks and lamb. A serving of comfort food always hits the spot, especially if you have crispy bread to soak it up with. Make this Irish dish in the slow cooker to make it super easy!

Get the recipe here.

9. Pastie

This Irish dish is a bit like empanadas. You can stick any filling into their flaky pastry cocoon and they will make a great side dish. You can even be adventurous and mix sweet and savory together like in this recipe.

Get the recipe here.

10. Soda Bread

Irish soda bread uses baking soda to chemically leaven the dough making it technically a "quick bread." That means nothing though in terms of taste. Any good soda bread will easily rival its yeasty cousin. Like barmbrack bread, soda bread is typically served with butter.

You can easily up the ante, too. It's tasty with buttermilk, and stick a few raisins in there and you'll be calling a loaf of this breakfast.

Get the recipe here.

11. Steak and Guinness Pie

Ok, maybe just one recipe needs to involve Guinness. After all, it is St. Patrick's Day!

Pies are eaten throughout the British Isles and the former colonies because they are filling and delicious. Shepherd's pies are the lamb-filled cousin of cottage pies, which contain beef. No matter what you call it, savory pie comes in a myriad of flavors and fillings to suit everyone's tastes.

However, on March 17th, Steak and Guinness pie are particularly appropriate because, well, it's St. Paddy's Day and this pie has Guinness.

Get the recipe here.

This post was originally published on March 14, 2019.

