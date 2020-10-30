Going vegetarian is one of the best ways to help the environment, eat a more plant-based diet and ensure that your money isn't going toward an industry that mistreats animals. However, it can be a struggle to find vegetarian recipes that are filling and satisfying, and it often seems that veggie-based meals can take a lot of effort. One way to overcome this is to use an instant pot- it turns out that there are a plethora of satisfying instant pot vegetarian recipes that are quick, easy and delicious!

Instant pots are electric pressure cookers, and they work by keeping steam under a tight seal, cooking meals much faster than an oven or stovetop. Instant pot meals are super convenient because the instant pot automatically switches from preheat to cooking to keep warm, so you can go about your day while your meal cooks without having to check on it. They are also very versatile, with the ability to work as a slow cooker, saute vegetables, cook rice and pressure cook. If this all sounds good to you, an instant pot can be bought online at Amazon.

As it turns out, many of the best instant pot recipes are vegetarian! We've complied 15 of the yummiest vegetarian instant pot recipes:

1. Creamy Instant Pot Pasta

Pasta is one of those foods I can never get enough of, and don't even get me started on cheese. Full of veggies, pasta and copious amounts of melted cheese, this creamy pasta recipe has minimal meal prep and cook time. Healthy, filling and tasty all at once, I could eat this creamy instant pot pasta every night of the week!

2. Mediterranean Couscous Bowls

As a (mostly) vegetarian, I often get questions about protein. How can you possibly get enough protein without eating meat? In fact, there are tons of healthy, meatless proteins, from beans to nuts to tofu. Chickpeas are one of my go-to's, and I love that they are featured in this yummy, effortless Mediterranean dish. In this healthy instant pot recipe, they are added to couscous and fresh garden veggies, with creamy tahini dressing tying it all together!

3. Instant Pot Acorn Squash

Something I look forward to all year round is squash season! Starting in October, I see squashes of all shapes and sizes appearing at the grocery store, and I take full advantage. Acorn squash is one of my favorites, delicious when made sweet or savory. This instant pot squash recipe fills the squash with rice and toasted pecans, the perfect mix for a flavorful, cozy meal.

4. Instant Pot Lentil Tacos

Who knew that tacos could be made in an instant pot! These corn tortillas packed with smoky lentils, rice and veggies are a great choice for a Mexican-themed meal. You can use brown rice or wild rice depending on what you have, and this easy instant pot recipe also has lost of options for sauces, from cilantro drizzle to avocado cream.

5. Instant Pot Spaghetti

This classic is perfect for a weeknight meal, as it has a cooking time of only five minutes! Spaghetti is one of those timeless foods that everyone loves, every time. As an already simple dish, instant pot spaghetti is almost too effortlessly delicious to be true.

6. Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes always conjure up the warm flavors, scents and feelings I associate with Thanksgiving dinner. Although I often enjoy them topped with marshmallows in sweet potato casserole, they really don't need much to taste delicious. Despite this, I do appreciate the option to pair them with complementary foods, and this recipe shows three delicious ways to eat them- with Moroccan lentils, Thai peanut butter sauce, and loaded with Mexican toppings!

7. Instant Pot Veggie Chili

This instant pot chili recipe is hearty and filling, packed full of bell peppers, tomatoes, kidney beans, black beans and spice. I consider chili to be one of the ultimate comfort foods, one that you don't need to feel bad about because it's as healthy as it is comforting! The spices and garlic give it an extra pop of taste, and the garnishes of lime, cilantro and cheese really bring this vegetarian chili over the edge.

8. Instant Pot Minestrone

This one-pot Minestrone soup recipe combines hearty broth, pasta and vegetables to result in a meal that is both super tasty and great for you. Another excellent weeknight dinner, this has a 10-minute prep time and is a family crowd pleaser. Top with pesto or parmesan cheese for extra flavor, and indulge yourself with warm, crispy bread for dipping.

9. Instant Pot Lentil Soup

This meal prep time is only 15 minutes, making it another easy but yummy instant pot meal. Lentil soup is a classic for colder weather, and it's as filling as it is tasty. This recipe is an easy vegan meal that uses lentils for protein and adds in veggies, herbs and garlic for a savory and satisfying dish.

10. Instant Pot Apple Crisp

You can even make dessert with an instant pot! This instant pot apple crisp recipe uses the warm flavors of brown sugar, maple syrup and cinnamon to soften the tart apples, blending to make a warm, yummy and healthy dessert. Here's the recipe!

11. Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto

If you've ever made risotto, you know that it typically involves lots of time standing at the stove, mixing your risotto while pouring small quantities of liquid in. Although you end up with a tasty, creamy meal, it hardly seems worth all the time and energy you put into it. That's why this instant pot mushroom risotto is so amazing- it makes an equally delicious result without any of the endless pouring and stirring!

12. Instant Pot Ramen

This instant pot ramen recipe is another comfort food that will warm you to the bone. Nothing beats warm ramen broth mixed with noodles and an egg on top. Made with ramen noodles, coconut milk, vegetables and tasty miso paste, this will make you wonder why you ever go out for ramen.

13. Instant Pot Cauliflower Mac n Cheese

This is an ideal choice for a cheesy, creamy, yet still healthy recipe. You'll get your daily dose of veggies without even noticing, since the cheese is the real star in this creamy delight. Here's the recipe if you want to check it out!

14. Instant Pot Oatmeal

This proves that instant pots can be used not only for dinner recipes but for breakfast as well! Great with steel cut oats or rolled oats, this is ideal for a busy morning because it can be made super fast. Top it with nuts, honey and cinnamon or go the fruity route with raspberries and blueberries. Either way, this recipe will start your day with a filling, delicious meal.

15. Instant Pot Tikka Masala

This Indian instant pot recipe is replete with protein and veggies. Garam masala, an Indian spice mix full of flavor, makes this instant pot recipe into the savory, spicy meal that it is. It's always fun to experiment with different cuisines, and this Indian Tikka Masala recipe is definitely a keeper!

