Which do you prefer? Sitting out on the porch with a popsicle or sitting around a campfire roasting s'mores? I'm from Texas, so I can handle some scorching heat. I try to enjoy the winter fun outside, but I will admit, I get cold way too quickly. This means I have to get creative with indoor fall and winter activities. So, what's the equivalent of me enjoying a pickle pop on a hot summer day when it's 28 degrees outside? An indoor s'mores maker.

That's right. No fire pit or bonfire needed. Indoor s'mores makers are perfect for those who can't build a campfire or don't have a fireplace. Also, it's a safer alternative for little ones. You can have your own delicious s'mores in minutes with a s'mores maker.

Best Indoor S'mores Makers

Sterno's s'mores maker comes with a heat fuel can so you can light the flame. All you need to do is make sure you have enough graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate! Who would've thought you'd be able to roast marshmallows in your living room?

This is an ideal activity to do when you're snowed in on a cold winter night. There are two roasting forks, so invite a loved one over for s'mores! It's also year-round fun for those who love making s'mores for any occasion.

Another favorite s'mores maker is available on Amazon for $35.99. This electric s'mores maker comes with a serving tray and four roasting forks. I love that you just need to plug it in! It's so simple, and the sleek stainless steel design is a plus.

Nostalgia's electric s'mores maker is tabletop safe! The flameless electric heater will give you some peace of mind letting kids use it. Customer reviews are wonderful. I'm not one to look forward to cold winter nights, but it gives me an excuse to roast some marshmallows.

I am drooling thinking about perfect golden brown marshmallows and melted chocolate! If you're big on chocolate, you have to try chocolate stuffed marshmallows. Now that would be the best s'more you've ever had.

