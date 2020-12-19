If you've invested in a weighted blanket, chances are you're going to want to keep it in nice condition for a long time. That might mean changing up some of your laundry habits when it comes to washing a weighted blanket. The truth is, depending on the specific blanket you have, you might not be able to pop it into your washing machine at home.

How Do You Wash a Weighted Blanket?

The first step in washing your weighted blanket comes down to its weight. Some guides say if it is more than 25 pounds, it's simply too heavy to clean in a regular household washing machine. Others say anything over 10 pounds might actually require the help of a commercial washer at the laundromat rather than your own washer at home.

To best care for one of these blankets, you're going to want to use a gentle laundry detergent that doesn't have bleach or fabric softener. Dye-free detergents or ones labeled "gentle detergent" are a good bet, or you could use an all-natural detergent. Also, the weighted blanket should be washed alone in the machine with cold water or warm water. Using a gentle cycle and a mild detergent are good initial steps when it comes to cleaning your blanket.

CoziRest Cooling Weighted Blanket Deluxe Set

The material the blanket is made out of may also determine how to best clean it. You should always check the washing instructions because those might let you know that you shouldn't even machine wash the product in the first place. For instance, a linen-rayon blend should be sent out for dry cleaning. One made out of minky fabric, however, can handle a gentle wash. If the care label says hand-washing is advised, that might be the safest option.

Possibly the best route to go when it comes to keeping your weighted blanket clean is to buy an outer cover or removable duvet cover that will hold the entire blanket and protect it from stains, wear and tear, and general use. They are usually more washable and can be cleaned via spot cleaning with a toothbrush and a solution of warm water and laundry detergent.

What about drying? That may depend on the fillers used in the weighted blanket. Most can be machine dried on low heat, but high heat should be avoided to protect the filling. Glass and plastic pellets or poly pellets don't easily absorb excess water and can be safely dried using low heat.

However, choosing to air dry your weighted blanket might be a better idea, and for some of them -- particularly models with metal beads, chains, or other fillers -- it's definitely the safest choice. Air drying might take longer, but it also keeps it in good condition for longer.

Again, the best choice when it comes to cleaning a weighted blanket is to follow the care instructions. If you do that, you should be able to enjoy the blanket for a good long time!

adsense ad