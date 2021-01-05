Making more things in your home yourself is a fun goal, and things like homemade wax melts and candle wax are pretty easy to throw together. But if you don't know how to create DIY wax melts, you likely don't know how to make your own wax melts with any particular fragrant scent, either. We're here to help.

What Do You Need to Make Wax Melts?

Depending on what type of wax melts you're looking to make for your DIY project, you'll need different ingredients. One tutorial we found from Expert Home Tips said you just need beeswax beads, coconut oil, candle dye, and essential oils for fragrance. As for equipment, the guide stated you'll need a heat-proof glass bowl, a saucepan, a large spoon, and a silicone ice cube tray.

Another guide from Candle Tech suggested using wax (soy wax or paraffin wax should both work), fragrance oil, candle dye, break-away tart molds, a pouring pitcher, a double boiler or another way to melt your wax or wax cubes, a heat source, a thermometer, something to mix the melted wax like a wooden spoon, and a scale for measuring the wax.

How Do You Make Them?

In either case, you'll need to melt the wax and heat up water at the same time. In the case of the first method, you bring a saucepan of water to a simmer, melt the beeswax, coconut oil, and candle dye together in a glass bowl, then place the bowl in the hot water and stir the mixture as it melts.

After the oil and beeswax combine, you take them off the heat and add your essential oil blends. Finally, you pour them into wax molds like silicone molds, and you're done!

In the other method of making wax melts we found, you use the scale to measure the amount of wax (they used a pound of wax), then use the double boiler as a melter for it. Then you remove the wax from the heat and add dye, mix it together, and add whatever scent you'd like to get melts with fragrance -- something like peppermint or eucalyptus are popular choices.

Next, you pour the concoction into your tart molds, and you're all set! Just be sure to check the temperature of the mixture before you pour it to be safe.

Enjoy your smelly wax melts!

adsense ad