In my house, we generally don't worry about how to keep guacamole fresh, because it almost never lasts for more than an hour after it's made. But wouldn't it be great if you could make a batch of guac on the weekend and have it for lunch all week? Or think how much easier throwing a party for the big game would be? Your guests walk in the door, you hand them a margarita and then point them to the bowl of bright green dip looking barely minutes old, and you're the only one who knows it's two days old.

There's a trick for how to keep guacamole fresh, and it's so weird. It sounds like there's no way it could work, but it does. You don't need lemon juice, lime juice, olive oil, plastic wrap or the avocado pit. The trick to keeping guac fresh lies in just a little bit of water.

How To Keep Guacamole Fresh Longer

Here's how this kitchen hack works. Guacamole turns brown when air interacts with the avocado, just like apples. Water creates a perfect impermeable barrier between the surface of the guacamole and air, meaning there's no oxidation of the avocado and thus no browning.

Now, normally, pouring water on food is a bad idea. But guacamole is so dense that a thin layer of water doesn't really sink in and make it soupy.

How To Keep Guacamole Fresh For Days in the Fridge

All you need to do to keep guacamole green is:

Make your favorite homemade guacamole recipe and put it in an airtight container that has a tight-fitting lid. Use a spatula or spoon to press the guacamole down so that it's packed in tight, getting rid of any air pockets. Slowly pour about a half-inch of water over the top of the guacamole, making sure the whole surface area is covered. Put the lid on the container and refrigerate. Keep the guacamole in the refrigerator for up to three days. When you're ready to eat it, carefully pour off the water and give the dip a good stir.

It's that simple to keep your perfect guacamole from turning brown!

