Nothing goes together better than the perfect steak and a hot grill. But where to start? "Grill Girl" Robyn Lindars shares the best way to prepare steak is to use the reverse sear method which utilizes indirect heat to cook the steak to the desired doneness, then direct heat to add the grill marks and char.

What Steaks Can I Grill?

When it comes to grilling, there are a ton of cuts of meat you can utilize. Here are some of the best steaks cuts you can grill.

Ribeye

Strip Steak

New York Steak

Bone-in T-Bone

Porterhouse

Top Sirloin

Flank Steak

Tenderloin

Tri-Tip Roast

Skirt Steak

All of these steaks have varying marbling and are tender enough to cook fully on the grill.

How to Grill Steak Using the Reverse Sear Method

Whether you are using a gas grill or a charcoal grill, this method always produces a delicious steak without overcooking the outside and getting stuck with a raw middle.

To start, preheat your grill with one side on high heat and the other off or on low heat. You want the temperature in the grill to be around 225F.

Using tongs and a paper towel, grease the grill with vegetable oil. Season the steak with kosher salt and black pepper and place it on the cooler side of the grill. Close the lid and let cook until the cut of meat reaches an internal temperature of 115 degrees F. You'll need an instant-read meat thermometer when grilling steak using this method.

Crank the heat on the lit side and grill the steak for about two minutes on each side for a medium-rare temperature. You will have to cook the meat longer if you are looking for medium well or well done.

Remove the crispy steak to a plate and serve with your favorite sauces such as BBQ or chimichurri made with fresh cilantro.

