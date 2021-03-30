Can you believe Easter is almost here? Even with the amount of candy and Easter baskets in the grocery store, I'm not sure how the holiday sneaked up on me. Either way, I still have a couple of days to get into something I look forward to every year-decorating Easter eggs. While in the past I have spend mornings dying hard-boiled eggs in that alka-seltzer type dye, this year I am doing something totally different. Au naturel is the name of the dyeing game. That's right, this food coloring is fun for the whole family.

Before this year I didn't even know that you could dye Easter eggs with something other than the dye you buy in the store. And more times than not, the eggs I have dyed in the past have gone uneaten due to the face that some of the dye could have leached into the egg. And by no means am I saying store-bought dye is unsafe, rather I would feel better if I ate something that I actually knew where it came from. That's where these DIY Easter egg tips come in.

How to Dye Easter Eggs Vibrant Colors Naturally

Making your own natural Easter egg dyes are actually easier than it seems. In fact, most items that you can use to dye are actually table scraps making this dying method super cheap. There's also something quite homey about naturally dyed eggs and all of the different colors of the eggshells.

Want to try coloring your eggs with natural dyes this year? Check out this list of all-natural Easter egg dyes and make up a batch for yourself.

1. Onion Skins

According to Peter over at Peter's Food Adventures, dying eggs with yellow onion skins have been a tradition in Russia, former Soviet states and Orthodox countries. The dye turns the eggs a beautiful shade dark red without drops of food coloring. This dying technique works best with white eggs rather than brown eggs.

Peter also comments about another at-home Russian Easter tradition that seems like fun. You and a friend take an egg and hold it. Taking turns, tap the other egg with your egg. The first one to crack their opponent's egg wins.

2. Grape Juice

Not only are these eggs dyed naturally, they are also decorated with a stamp of herbs making this technique over-the-top cute for brunch or an Easter egg hunt. These naturally dyed Easter eggs require only three ingredients-eggs, grape juice, white vinegar and herbs and a few bits and bobs from around the house.

Want to know the secret to getting that beautiful design on the eggs? One word: pantyhose. Place the herbs on the egg and wrap in a piece of cut-up nylon. Tie to secure and place the eggs in the pastel dye overnight. In the morning remove the nylon and you should have a fun print from a soak in the dye bath.

3. Turmeric

If you are looking for a golden egg (that the goose laid?) this is the recipe for you. What makes this recipe a bit different is the fact that the dye is actually boiling the eggs in hot water, making these eggs ready in about an hour.

In a large pot whisk together the turmeric, white vinegar, and water and bring to a boil. Simmer the mixture for about 30 minutes then strain the solid pieces of turmeric out.

Add the raw eggs to the pot and cover with the dye. Bring to a boil and remove from the heat, letting the eggs sit for about half an hour more before removing.

4. Purple Cabbage

While the leaves of a purple cabbage (aka red cabbage) may be purple, when used as a dye the cabbage turns the eggs into this beautiful blue. It almost reminds me of the deep blue ocean or even a galaxy.

The longer you keep the eggs in the dye, the more intense the colors get. These eggs were kept in the dye overnight to achieve this shade.

5. Strong Coffee

This natural Easter egg dye recipe must be the easiest one there is. Simply drop your cooked eggs in a bowl and top with a leftover brew of strong coffee and a touch of white vinegar.

If you want to spruce your eggs up even more, add some stickers or sticky dots to your egg before dying.

6. Beets

It only makes sense to dye eggs with beets. More than once I've dyed my own hands by just roasting beets, so putting the two together just makes perfect sense.

Boil cut up pieces of beets in water and vinegar for about 30 minutes. Remove the beets with a strainer and add in the eggs. It takes about 30 minutes for the all-natural Easter eggs to really darken, but we suggest keeping them in the dye overnight for a vibrant egg.

7. Blueberries

Aren't these eggs beautiful? They almost seem like they are about to hatch!

To make these speckled eggs, combine blueberries and water in a pot and boil for about ten minutes. Stir in some white vinegar and let sit.

Add the hardboiled eggs to the dye and let sit for a good 30 minutes. And if you love the white speckled look, simply mix together cornstarch and water and flick it on using a dry paint brush. All you are missing is the nest.

