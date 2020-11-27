Sometimes eating the same fruit every day can get a little bit boring. Maybe you want to put your cutting board to good use and try out a new fresh fruit or some different veggies for the first time, or you've found a great new recipe for meal planning that involves fresh fruits you wouldn't normally get at the grocery store. If one of them is kiwi, you might not be sure how to prepare it correctly. We're here to help.

At first glance, cutting a kiwi might not seem like a big deal. But there really is a way to cut a kiwi that avoids messing too much with the fuzzy skin and without using too many paper towels for cleanup. Perfectly cut kiwi usually involves a paring knife, a cutting board, some scooping, and a fervent wish for a nice fruit salad packed full of vitamin C. Read on to learn how cleanly cut kiwi fruit might be within your reach.

How Do You Cut a Kiwi With a Knife?

Like we said before, using a paring knife to cut kiwi fruit is probably your best bet. But if you've got a small knife that you can handle pretty well, you can likely make that work on your cutting board, too.

First, you're going to want to cut off the ends of the kiwi. Set the entire kiwi on your cutting board and cut both ends of the whole fruit off with your knife, being careful not to take off too much of the green flesh of the fruit.

After discarding the ends of the cut kiwi fruit, you're going to grab a spoon and insert it gently into the fruit and run it along the sides of it. Stay as close to the skin of the kiwi as possible in order to keep as much of the fruit inside intact to eat. After you've rotated the spoon along the entire kiwi skin, you should be able to pop the fruit out with a scooping motion.

Or use something like this!

Lastly, it's time to cut your fruit. The easiest way -- if you want to keep the black seeds as part of whatever dish you're making -- is to simply hold the fruit, sans ends and skin of the kiwi, and slice it with your knife like you'd cut a loaf of bread. Or, you can cut it into fourths, cubes, or fancy little shapes if you feel like it.

Enjoy your kiwifruit!

