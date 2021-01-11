The Best Way To Cook Frozen Waffles Isn't the Toaster

My entire childhood has been a lie. Okay, at least all the parts involving Eggo frozen waffles. As a kid, popping a waffle in the toaster was the definition of cooking myself a healthy breakfast on busy mornings before I ran off to school to play skip-it and four-square. Crispy and golden brown, I loved to top my waffles with maple syrup and butter with the occasional sprinkling of chocolate chips or fresh berries. Nowadays, when I purchase buttermilk waffles from the frozen foods section, I still pop them in the toaster, however the minute I saw this waffle hack, my entire outlook changed.

In a video from Odd Future, Tyler the Creator shows host Bonnie how to make the perfect waffle recipe for brunch without toasting it. Take a backseat homemade waffles and put away the waffle iron. This yummy breakfast is frozen food at its finest.

To make these homestyle waffles, slather both sides of your frozen waffle with butter. Place it in a pan and cook until golden brown on both sides. Tyler also likes to add a pinch of cinnamon to make it super delish. After a minute on each side the waffle is crispy and ready for syrup.

Maple Grove Farms Organic Pure Maple Syrup, Grade A Amber, 8.5 Ounce

But wait. There's also another way to cook your waffles.

How to Cook Frozen Waffles in the Air Fryer

Did you know that along with fried chicken and fried mozzarella sticks you can cook frozen waffles in your air fryer? Place your waffles in a single layer and air fry at 360F for 7 minutes, flipping halfway through. No vegetable oil needed! Top the waffles with everything from peanut butter to fresh-cut strawberries and ice cream. Now doesn't that sound delicious?

adsense ad