How Many Teaspoons in a Tablespoon?

There are a few tricks to changing recipes on the fly. If you want to double a recipe, you have to double your cooking measurements. And if you want to make only half a recipe, you half to calculate the smaller amounts of ingredients. Knowing how to make certain measurement conversions is especially important when you're baking and need to get the amount of baking powder and baking soda right. The first thing to know is how many teaspoons are in a tablespoon.

Measuring spoons are a unit of measurement for volume (as opposed to measuring weight or mass). You use them for both dry and liquid ingredients that are too small to be measured in measuring cups. If you need to change a recipe (or if you've just lost your tablespoon), knowing how many teaspoons are in one tablespoon will make it so much easier.

How many teaspoons are in a tablespoon?

One tablespoon equals three teaspoons.

Here's a handy conversion chart:

1 tablespoon = 3 teaspoons

1/2 tablespoon = 1 1/2 teaspoons

2 tablespoons = 6 teaspoons

Measurements around the world

The United States is one of three countries (the other two are Liberia and Myanmar) that still officially use the imperial system of measurement, meaning that ingredients are measured in cups and pounds. You'll notice the difference if you're reading a recipe from the rest of the world, which uses the metric system, with grams being used for dry ingredients and liters used for liquid.

Tablespoons and teaspoons are still used as a measurement, but the imperial teaspoon is a bit different than the metric teaspoon. If you want to convert from the metric system to the imperial system, here's what you need to know:

1 U.S. Â tablespoon equals Â½ fluid ounce (14.79 milliliters), while 1 Â metric tablespoon equals exactly 15 mL

Since the imperial and metric measurements are close, you can use a one for one swap if you're converting a recipe.

In recipes from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, you may also see a dessert spoon used as a unit of volume. This spoon is 10 mL, so between a tablespoon and a teaspoon. And an Australian tablespoon equals 20 mL, or 0.68 US fluid ounces.

