Easter is a day for confetti eggs, Easter egg hunts, pictures with the Easter bunny, and Hot Tamales Peeps now! This is a crossover we would have never imagined, but hey, I'll take it. Our favorite Easter treats will now have a fierce cinnamon flavor.

Many people who don't like Peeps think they're too sweet, so maybe these famous marshmallow chicks just needed a kick of heat! Looking for a box? Check your local grocery store. It looks like Kroger and Amazon are carrying the spicy cinnamon marshmallow candy.

Pricing: $14.40 (4-pack)

Retailer: Amazon

Fun Easter candy

Lots of people weighed in on Instagram user candyhunting's picture of Hot Tamales Peeps. The cinnamon-flavored Peeps are getting some mixed responses. If you're always up for a new spicy treat or snack, you're probably not grossed out by this new flavor.

What are your thoughts? When I try to imagine the taste of Hot Tamales Peeps, the first thing that comes to mind is gingerbread men. I know it may sound strange but think about it. They're just going to be spicy and sugary chews!

I think everyone ought to give them a try. I bet the spicy cinnamon flavor is tasty.

When shopping on Peeps & Company's website, you may notice that the Peeps Candy Marshmallow Chicks come in gift baskets by color. I think Peeps decided bright pastel colors weren't enough!

To get your Peeps and Hot Tamales fix, head over to Amazon for your favorite spicy candy. Get a head start on filling up Easter baskets and find sweet treats the kids will love.

If you don't see the hype about Peeps, you'll find some of your other favorite candies from Peeps & Company. Enjoy a good ol' box of Hot Tamales, Mike and Ike, or Goldenberg's Peanut Chews. Oh wow, now I'm thinking of Halloween!

This post was originally published on January 31, 2020.

