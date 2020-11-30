The holidays are a time of entertaining, but this year, entertaining could look something like a small gathering of your immediate household. While there may not be large holiday parties this year it doesn't mean you shouldn't celebrate. Instead set up a festive night with your household members and make it special with a DIY hot cocoa charcuterie board, a holiday film, and a board game. Whether you live with your significant other and dogs or a whole flock of kids, there's no better way to get into the holiday season spirit with loved ones than with hot chocolate, marshmallows, and candy canes.

How to Make a Hot Cocoa Charcuterie Board

Just like a savory charcuterie board, a hot chocolate charcuterie board is an assortment of small treats that guests can nibble on or mix-in to their cup of hot chocolate. But before you can think of what to add, you need to make up your hot chocolate recipe. While you can use powdered hot cocoa mix, this dessert charcuterie board shines from the addition of homemade hot cocoa.

Christmas Movie Watching Mug

My personal favorite recipe is from Celebrating Sweets. Instead of milk I use oat milk and I've got to say, I love it more than the normal milk version! Plus it doesn't give me a tummyache at the end of the night. You can also make it in the slow cooker (simply combine the milk, cocoa powder, sugar, and vanilla) and have it warm all night long.

Get the recipe here.

How to Build Your Hot Chocolate Board

The number of hot chocolate toppings is endless when it comes to creating your own board. Some board ideas include:

whipped cream

chocolate chips

peppermints

white chocolate chips

dark chocolate brownies

cinnamon sticks

fudge

oreos

peanut butter

pretzels

gingerbread

Some sweet treats can be enjoyed alongside your mug while others are perfect stirred in.

adsense ad